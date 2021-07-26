Daytime Closures Expected on Textile Road This Week

There will be daytime road closures on Textile Rd between Maple Rd and US-12 on July 26 through July 30 as the Washtenaw County Road Commission begins fog seal projects. All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal that helps to seal in the chips and further protect the pavement.

The work will be conducted under a combination of lane restrictions and daytime closures to allow the fog seal to cure. A contractor for WCRC will return to this area in a few weeks to place permanent pavement markings.