The Saline Police Department Hosts Counterfeit Money Detection Training Aug. 17

The Saline Police Department will host two U.S. Secret Service counterfeit money detection training sessions, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Aug. 17, at Saline City Hall, 100 N. Harris St.

A U.S. Secret Service counterfeit technician will teach you how to spot counterfeit money and what to do if you encounter it at your business.

The training sessions are open to all money-handling employees, businesses and organizations in the city of Saline. They will take place in the council chambers.

For more information, contact Police Chief Jerrod Hart at jhart@cityofsaline.org.