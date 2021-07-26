City Planners to Consider Layher Farms Site Plan Extension, Chelsea Lumber Site Work

The City of Saline Planning Commission meets Wednesday with two items on the agenda.

First, the planning commission has scheduled a public hearing for Chelsea Lumber's proposed site plan. The company plans to construct 58,525 square feet of paved asphalt surface and three new stormwater detention ponds on a 7.38-acre lot at 600 E. Michigan Ave. The work would take place behind the store and off of the Bemis Road entrance.

The planning commission could grant final site plan approval during the meeting.

In new business, city planners will consider an application for a final site plan extension for Layher Farms, the 158-home development proposed by Grand Sakwa for 71 acres recently annexed into the city's north side.

Grand Sakwa Saline LLC is seeking a one-year final site plan extension. According to a memo from Assistant City Manager Mike Greene, the request stems from the pandemic's effects on the residential housing market. In September of 2020, the planning commission granted a one-year extension on the final site plan.

City manager Mike Greene recommends the commission approve the extension.