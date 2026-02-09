Saline MI
2-09-2026 8:21pm

Saline American Legion Hosts German Dinner Thursday

News from the Saline American Legion:

There is a German Dinner is this Thursday, Feb. 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The same great menu consists of pork tenderloin, kielbasa, house-made knifflies, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, gravy and delicious cake for dessert.  The cost is $17 for dine-in or $18 for takeout.

All proceeds from the dinner will go to the American Legion Post 322 Scholarship Fund that awards scholarships to Saline High School students. 

