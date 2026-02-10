Daniel Lord, Owner of Lord CPAs, will be Remembered for Humor, Compassion and Loving Personality

Daniel Joseph Lord, 82, from Manchester passed away after a courageous battle with Melanoma, Thursday, February 5, 2026 at Chelsea Hospital surrounded by his family. Dan’s family and friends will gather Thursday, February 12, 2026 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Eineder Funeral Homes - Manchester Chapel with funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Family member Rev. Mark Anthony Lord will officiate.

He was born on December 3, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan to Eugene and Marie (Benoit) Lord. Dan married the love of his life, Christy VanFleet, on April 25, 1964 in Detroit, Michigan. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, compassion, and loving personality. Dan was a great role model, sharing his work ethic and empathy for others. He graduated from DeLaSalle High School in Warren, class of 1962 and University of Detroit with a Bachelors Degree in Business. Dan was a CPA since 1968, owning his own business for 30 years in Saline. He enjoyed golfing at the Brookside Golf Course and was an avid supporter of U of M Football and Detroit Lions Football. Dan was a member of the Kiwanis Club and enjoyed taking the kids shopping for Christmas and ringing the Salvation Army bell. Above all, Dan enjoyed his cottage at Houghton Lake for over 21 years, where he spent time fishing and boating with his family and his dog “Charlie”. His family was always his top priority, loving to play Santa Claus for his granddaughters. Part of Dan’s generous personality was evident with his willingness to help people unable to pay for his service. He will greatly be missed by the community and all who knew and loved him.

Dan leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Christy; his children, Patrick Lord, Michelle (Mark) Pogliano and Corey (Victoria) Lord; siblings, Robert (Judy) Lord and Suzanne Iacoboni; granddaughters, Bailey (Owen), Morgan, Lauryn and Evelyn; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Marie and a son, Daniel.

Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Dan’s family or sign his guestbook at https://www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.

