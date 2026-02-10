Saline City Council: News In Brief

The following news items were reported from the "News and Other Announcements" section of Monday's Saline City Council meeting.

Fire Board Meeting

Councillor Dean Girbach said the Saline Area Fire Board met Wednesday. The board authorized the articles of incorporation, which will be returned to the municipalities for approval. Lodi Township requested a couple of changes in the draft, Girbach said. Craig Swenson, representing Lodi Township, was elected chair of the Fire Board. Tom Hammond of Saline Township will be vice-chair. Girbach was elected secretary. Dan Ludwig, of York Township, and Girbach will be the treasurer.

Dillon Requests Paper Agenda Packets for ZBA, Planning Commission

Councillor Janet Dillon asked the city to revert to the past practice of sending paper agenda packets to the Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission.

"We get a lot of oversized drawings and there's a lot lost in translation. What's happening is that people are printing their own and I really don't think it's fair to ask our members to do that," Dillon said.

She said the city should resume the practice of delivering packets to the homes of commission members.

Girbach said the city planned to eliminate the paper copies and provide tablets for commission members to use. Thus far, the city has not provided tablets.

Evicted Thorncrest Residents

Councillor Tramane Halsch noted that while many residents who were evicted from Thorncrest Apartments found homes, others are still struggling to find housing. He urged residents to donate to a fund (bit.ly/donate2thorncrest) that will help residents with moving costs, utility arrears, and security deposits.

