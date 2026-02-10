Data Center Truck Traffic: Communities Will Need to Work Together to Keep Roads Safe

With more and more residents expressing concern about increased truck traffic going to and from the data center construction site, City of Saline officials met with MDOT officials Friday.

The meeting took place after weeks of social media posts of gravel haulers running yellow lights and even red lights.

City Manager Dan Swallow said the meeting was coordinated by State Rep. Morgan Foreman's office. Swallow said the meeting was also attended by officials from Saline Main Street and downtown business owners.

Swallow said there were was recognition of two related issues - regular US-12 traffic and data center construction traffic..

"One is the ongoing volume that happens on a state highway, and what are some things we can do about it as well as some of the additional traffic that's been generated by the construction at the data center," Swallow said.

He said the issues make downtown Saline less pedestrian-friendly. In addition, the traffic is disruptive to businesses all around the corridor.

Swallow said the city and adjacent townships are considering a regional traffic study. In addition, there was a brief discussion about potential traffic direction and potential bypass routes.

"Would there need to be improvements to county roads in order to make that feasible?" he said.

Swallow said there has been discussion about traffic calming measures, such as planters and street trees, to help make the area safer for pedestrians.

Swallow said an MDOT planner suggested that lowering the city's speed limit was unlikely.

Councillor Dean Girbach said the Saline Police Department, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police will be responsible for enforcing speed limits. Girbach said Saline and neighboring communities will need to reach an agreement with the contractor.

"That contractor is going to be ultimately responsible for liabilities and issues," Girbach said. "The immediate need is enforcement, and it's going to fall on our shoulders."

Councillor Jim Dell'Orco asked where the city is in terms of involving Michigan State Police in enforcement efforts.

Swallow said Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik has reached out to the state police seeking assistance.

"We only have so many patrol officers on duty and obviously have other responsibilities other than just US-12," Swallow said. "So we have requested (assistance) formally to the Michigan State Police."

He noted that city staff are seeing more and more gravel haulers pulled over on US-12.

Councillor Nicole Rice suggested the city engage with residents about issues such as reporting speeding trucks and alternate routes.

"I just want to make sure that people feel heard and have a space to communicate," Rice said

