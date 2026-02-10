Health Wise: Mental Health Medication Myths - Will I Become a Different Person?

When thinking about adding medication to their mental health care, people sometimes fear that taking medication will have negative effects on their personality – to the degree that they themselves might not recognize who they are. Other folks fear that medication effects are “fake”– meaning that pills might make them feel happier in the short term without addressing underlying issues. Finally, there are some who fear that there will be no going back once a medication regimen is started.

We asked one of our psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners (PMHNP), Jessica Knapp, DNP to tell us what she thinks of these beliefs. Dr. Knapp not only refuted these as myths but gave us some valuable anecdotes that she has heard from her patients* during her years as a medical provider (first as a travel nurse and now as a prescriber of mental health medications). Read on to see what she has to say:

Myth 1: Psych Meds Change Your Personality

People often worry that psychiatric medications will make them into someone they no longer recognize. They fear becoming flat, emotionless, or “zombie-like.”

The Facts: Psychiatric medications are developed to reduce symptoms that interfere with life, not to erase individuality. Antidepressants are intended to restore mood balance, antipsychotics reduce hallucinations or paranoia, and mood stabilizers reduce cycling between mania and depression. Emotional blunting or sedation can occur in some cases but is usually dose-related or tied to a specific medication. In most situations, adjusting treatment restores balance while keeping benefits. Effective treatment helps clients reconnect with their authentic selves rather than changing them into someone new.

The PMHNP Perspective: In my role as a PMHNP, I emphasize that the goal of treatment is to support the real person who has been overshadowed by symptoms. Illness is reduced so that individuality can return. If a client feels emotionally flat or unlike themselves, I consider that a signal to reevaluate the treatment plan. We can adjust the dose, switch medications, or use strategies that address side effects.

Client Story: Jason, a 45-year-old auto worker: “I don’t want to be a zombie.” His depression had left him tearful, withdrawn, and irritable. After beginning Lexapro, he came back weeks later smiling. “Turns out I’m still me. I just don’t cry at work anymore. My daughter even said, ‘Dad, you’re back.”

Practical Takeaway: Psychiatric medications do not erase personality. They reduce symptoms so that clients can reconnect with themselves.

Myth 2: Antidepressants Are Just ‘Happy Pills’

Some people believe antidepressants are shortcuts, pills that create fake happiness without addressing real problems.

The Facts: Antidepressants do not artificially generate joy. They target neurotransmitter systems associated with mood regulation, helping reduce hopelessness, fatigue, and impaired concentration. They do not erase life’s stressors or eliminate natural emotional ups and downs. Instead, they create a more stable foundation for clients to engage in therapy, relationships, and problem-solving. Research shows that antidepressants improve functioning and quality of life when symptoms of depression or anxiety are present.

The PMHNP Perspective: I tell clients that medication is not meant to fix everything. It will not make a stressful job easier or erase painful memories. But it can quiet the overwhelming fog of depression or anxiety enough to let coping strategies and therapy take hold. Medication is best understood as one important piece of recovery.

Client Story: Maria, a 21-year-old college student: “I thought antidepressants would just mask my feelings.” After two months of treatment, she explained, “I am less overwhelmed and able to manage my classes. I’m still stressed about exams, but I don’t feel like I’m drowning anymore.”

Practical Takeaway: Antidepressants are not happy pills. They restore balance so clients can face challenges with more clarity and resilience.

Myth 3: Once You Start Meds, You Can Never Stop

Many people believe psychiatric medication is a lifelong sentence.

The Facts: While some chronic conditions benefit from long-term treatment, many clients take medication for a defined period and later taper off under supervision. Factors such as diagnosis, severity, recurrence, and personal preference all shape the treatment timeline. Clinical guidelines recommend reevaluating medication regularly to determine if continuation is needed. Some people use medication short-term as a bridge, while others find they help maintain wellness for the long haul.

The PMHNP Perspective: I reassure clients that starting medication does not mean being locked in forever. My approach is to regularly reassess progress and goals. We can reduce, discontinue, or maintain depending on what best supports stability and health. Flexibility is built into the process.

Client Story: Eric, a 28-year-old engineer, feared being reliant on medication for life. After nine months of treatment and therapy, he tapered off slowly and remained well. He now checks in for monitoring as needed. Medication was a bridge and needed at the time but is not a permanent commitment.

Practical Takeaway: Starting medication does not mean you will take it forever. Plans are flexible and tailored to each person’s specific needs.

*All Identifying information in patient stories has been modified. Any resemblance to a real person is purely coincidental.

