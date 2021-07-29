MDOT Hosts a Public Meeting to Discuss Traffic Noise Report on US-12 and US-23 Projects

The Michigan Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting on the recently completed traffic noise analysis and draft technical report for the US-23 and US-12 (Michigan Avenue) improvement projects in Pittsfield Township.

The meeting takes place at 5 p.m., Aug. 10. Access the meeting via Microsoft Teams by clicking here or calling 248-509-0316 (Conference 836 508 998).

Residents, property owners, community stakeholders, local business owners, and MDOT staff and contractors are expected to attend the meeting.

The projects include improvements to both US-23 and US-12 (Michigan Avenue), including new travel lanes on US-12 (Michigan Avenue) in both directions beginning just west of the Pittsfield Township police station and extending across US-23 to Carpenter Road. They also include redesigned intersections and a new right-turn lane from eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to southbound Platt Road.

At the US-23/US-12 (Michigan Avenue) interchange, new loop ramps are being added in the northwest and southeast quadrants to eliminate left-turn movements onto US-23. An auxiliary lane is being added in both directions on US-23 between I-94 and US-12 (Michigan Avenue), and the acceleration/de-acceleration lanes south of US-12 (Michigan Avenue) are being extended.

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Please provide concerns and comments regarding the noise analysis using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma

MDOT Environmental Services Section

425 West Ottawa St.

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909