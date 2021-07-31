Saline MI
7-31-2021 12:02am

Saline Area Social Service Posts Its Shopping List, Can You Help

Saline Area Social Service has posted its weekly shopping list for Aug. 2-5.

People who are shopping who can afford to buy extra items are encouraged to buy the following items for the SASS pantry:

  • Cream of chicken 
  • Chicken gravy
  • Chunky soups (other than chicken)
  • Deodorant for women

Saline Area Social Service is located at 224 W. Michigan Ave. Donate the goods Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies