Saline Area Social Service Posts Its Shopping List, Can You Help

Saline Area Social Service has posted its weekly shopping list for Aug. 2-5.

People who are shopping who can afford to buy extra items are encouraged to buy the following items for the SASS pantry:

Cream of chicken

Chicken gravy

Chunky soups (other than chicken)

Deodorant for women

Saline Area Social Service is located at 224 W. Michigan Ave. Donate the goods Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.