Saline Area Social Service Posts Its Shopping List, Can You Help
Saline Area Social Service has posted its weekly shopping list for Aug. 2-5.
People who are shopping who can afford to buy extra items are encouraged to buy the following items for the SASS pantry:
- Cream of chicken
- Chicken gravy
- Chunky soups (other than chicken)
- Deodorant for women
Saline Area Social Service is located at 224 W. Michigan Ave. Donate the goods Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.