Saline Summerfest Returns with New Additions and Old Favorites

Mark your calendars for the return of Saline Summerfest on August 13-14. After canceling the event last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the yearly festival is back with a few changes and safety in mind.

The kickoff will begin on August 13 as Stuff the Bus! travels throughout town collecting school supplies for Saline Area Social Services. Local dance groups will be performing downtown from 6-8 p.m., followed by the return musical performance of Your Generation from 8-11 p.m.. Other musical acts scheduled to perform will include Saline Fiddlers, Detroit Special, School of Rock, Alan Turner Band, and Fifty Amp Fuse.

Visitors can choose from several food and drink vendors including Smokehouse 52, Salt Springs Brewery, Hunny’s Pizza, and Blimpy Burgers. Kiwanis Club will also offer a concessions stand, and the Lions Club Ice Cream Wagon will be on hand for dessert.

This year, Summerfest will host the Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant. Participants will be on the Main Stage on Saturday, August 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will highlight community involvement while competing for scholarship opportunities.

Families will want to visit Henne Field, where activities for kids will start at 7 p.m. on Friday August 13, followed by the screening of the movie “Incredibles 2” at 9 p.m.

“Community Ed will be back, and a couple of karate teams will be there to give demonstrations,” said Paul Hynek, chairperson.

“On Saturday, the 3 on 3 soccer event will be going on. We have also arranged for an ice cream truck on Saturday,” Hynek said. Other activities, such as arts and crafts, will be available, and local groups will be on hand to give demonstrations.

A Teen Block Party will be hosted by The Fifth Corner on Saturday night. Teens are invited to come downtown and dance from 7 to 10 pm.

Car enthusiasts should check out the Electric Vehicle Show on Saturday at the Quantum Signal Parking Lot at E. McKay Street.

“The East Michigan Electric Auto Association is again participating in Summerfest,” said Bruce Westlake, chairperson of the event. “This year, we will feature all the Teslas, the new Ford Mach E Mustang, and many other currently available plug-ins, along with their owners eager to help interested people find the answers to their questions about driving electric vehicles.”

The Saline Street Machines Car Show will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, with awards presented at 3:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Saline Area Social Services and Relay for Life.

The Summerfest 5K is being offered as an in-person race as well as a virtual race this year. Pre-registration is required. The race will start at 8:30 a.m. at the City Hall. Proceeds from this event benefit Saline Area Schools cross country program.

The Farmers’ Market will operate from 8 a.m.-Noon in their Summerfest location in the lot at East Henry Street, a half-block east of the usual Ann Arbor Street location.

Some events will not be returning this year. The tricycle races and the youth fishing contest have all been postponed until 2022. Also, the juried arts and crafts show will not be participating, with the hopes of offering it again next year.

For more information on events, times and locations, visit www.salinesummerfest.org