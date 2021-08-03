STUFF THE BUS: Help Saline Students Get the School Supplies They Need!

You can help supply Saline Area Schools students with the items they need for a successful return to school by making donations to the Stuff The Bus Campaign which continues until Aug. 12.

Supplies needed include:

Colored pencils

Crayons

Glue/glue sticks

Index cards

Composition notebooks

Washable markers

Spiral notebooks

Highlighters

Scissors

Pens.

You can find drop off locations at:

Emagine Theatre

Busch's Fresh Food Markets

Steadfast Chiropractic

Plymouth Physical Therapy

UPS Store

Brewed Awakenings

Reinhart Realtors

Nutrition Ave

Bakers Nook

GNC

Carrigan Cafe

McPherson Local

Probility Physical Therapy

Summerfest and Steadfast Chiropractic present the Stuff The Buss campaign to support Saline Area Social Service and Saline Area Schools.

You can also make a financial contribution to the campaign by clicking here.

"On behalf of Saline Area Social Service, we’re so grateful for everyone’s help in rallying together to support youth and families in Saline needing help," said Saline Area Social Services Executive Director Anne Cummings. "Thanks to our community, we’ll be able to help ensure that as many children as possible will have the resources to be prepared for school this year!"

On Friday, Aug. 13, Summerfest chair Paul Hynek and student volunteers will take a school bus around town to collect all the school supplies. The trek starts at Liberty School and stops in neighborhoods, at churches and at businesses. The trek finishes at Steadfast Chiropractice, which had previously held the Stuff The Bus event in their parking lot at The Oaks Shopping Plaza. Contestants in the Miss Saline Pageant will be there, along with the Saline Police Department. Officers will give the school bus an escort back to Liberty School at the event's conclusion.

For more information, visit: