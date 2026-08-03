What to do in Saline: It's Summerfest Week in Saline

Summerfest is here. That mean's we're getting a little too close to wrapping up summer - but we're not done having fun yet.

18 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Aug 4 - Monday, Aug 10

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FEATURED EVENTS

100-Year Celebration Concert for St Paul UCC's Moller Organ - Sun Aug 9 12:00 am

St Paul UCC

Join us as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of St Paul's beloved Möller Organ! We are honored to dedicate this special Celebration Concert to the loving memory of Magdalene Losee, whose faithful service as organist for 60 years blessed our congregation and community. [more details]

Other Events

Drummunity - Tue Aug 4 2:30 pm

Saline District Library

Let's build a Drummunity! Children of all ages are invited to drum, sing, and dance together in this hands-on, high-energy program. Lori Fithian, drum circle facilitator, will bring her collection of hand drums and percussion toys so everyone can make music together!

This program will take place outdoors in our pavilion. In case of inclement weather, it will be moved indoors to Program Room A/B.

For families with children ages 0-12. No registration required.

This event is generously… [more details]

Red Cross Blood Drive - Wed Aug 5 12:00 am

Saline Middle School

Come give blood. There is a blood shortage crisis. Red Cross gets 20% of their donations from schools. Many schools do not host in the summer. Please help us make a difference. [more details]

The Chosen Season 4 - Wed Aug 5 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Watch and discuss the acclaimed series The Chosen. You have the option to attend either in person or virtually via Zoom.

When: Wednesday nights, July 8 through August 26, 6:30 – 8:30 PM.

Starts: Promptly at 6:30. Doors will be open at 6:15 so you can come grab something to drink and find a seat to get settled.

Where: Family Life Center - enter east side entrance across the parking lot from the play structure

Registration: Register at chosen.c-o-k.org. There is no cost to… [more details]

Bee-ngo - Wed Aug 5 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Buzz your way to victory with our bee-themed BINGO! Non-cash prizes will be given to game winners of this free monthly event for adults. Ages 18+. Click here to register. [more details]

Finding Gobi - Thu Aug 6 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

Finding Gobi is a deeply moving, real-life story of resilience, connection, and determination. During a 155-mile ultramarathon across the Gobi Desert, Dion Leonard was joined by a stray dog who ran alongside him through extreme heat, altitude, and sandstorms. When Gobi disappeared after the race, Dion launched an international search that captured global attention. The story has resonated powerfully with adult readers around the world, becoming an international bestseller and now a forthcoming… [more details]

GriefShare Support Group Meeting - Thu Aug 6 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Rentschler Farm US 12 Yard Sale - Fri Aug 7 9:00 am

Rentschler Farm Museum

Shop for antiques, vintage items and other one-of-a-kind goods at the historic Rentschler Farm Museum during Michigan's longest Garage Sale.Also on Saturday [more details]

Family Fun Storytime at Brecon Park - Fri Aug 7 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. This storytime will take place at Brecon Park, weather permitting. Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

STEAM Exploration - Fri Aug 7 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Experiment with the library's STEAM collection! Explore the different stations at a self-directed pace, learning and playing with science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities. Ages 6-11. No registration required.

[more details]

Saline Summerfest - Fri Aug 7 5:00 pm

Downtown Saline and Henne Field

Friday at Saline Summerfest5 -11 - Beer tent and food vendors downtown.6-8 p.m. - Music Glen Brooke and the Wild Weeds.6:30 p.m. - Family Fun and Movie in the Park (zootopia 2) at Henne Field.6:50 p.m. - Saline Twirlettes8 p.m. - Music - Atomic Radio [more details]

Saline Twirlettes at Summerfest - Fri Aug 7 6:45 pm

Downtown Saline

One of Saline's greatest and longest-serving youth organizations performs at Saline Summerfest. The Saline Twirlettes are a staple on Fridays at the Saline Summerfest [more details]

Summerfest 5K Run/Walk - Sat Aug 8 8:30 am

Start & Finish at City Hall

All abilities welcome! Proceeds support the Saline High School Cross Country program.https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/SALINE/SalineSummerfest5k [more details]

Summerfest Arts and Crafts Show - Sat Aug 8 9:00 am

Saline Summerfest

Now in a new location on North Ann Arbor Street, this year's show will feature 35 talented artists and makers offering original, handcrafted work in a wide variety of mediums, including painting, resin, pottery, jewelry, fiber arts, glass, woodworking, mixed media, and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists, learn about their creative process, and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces directly from the makers. [more details]

Summerfest - Lodge Open House! - Sat Aug 8 12:00 pm

Saline #133 Masonic Lodge

This Summerfest, tour YOUR historic Masonic Lodge (since 1862!) right here in beautiful downtown Saline. Learn what freemasonry is all about, grab a hot dog, and parents: as part of our charity work we have free child ID kits! [more details]

Masonic Lodge Open House - Sat Aug 8 12:00 pm

109 W Michigan Ave

(since 1862) Learn what freemasonry is all about, grab a hot dog, and parents: as part of our charity work we have free child ID kits! [more details]

Masonic Lodge Open House - Sat Aug 8 12:00 pm

109 W Michigan Ave

(since 1862) Learn what freemasonry is all about, grab a hot dog, and parents: as part of our charity work we have free child ID kits! [more details]

Summerfest - Sat Aug 8 8:30 pm

Downtown Saline and Henne Field

Here's the schedule for Saturday at Summerfest.7:30am Gates open for Car Show and Art & Crafts participants8:30–10:30am Summerfest 5K (Start/End at City Hall)8:30am–4pm 3 v 3 Soccer (Henne Field)9am–5pm Arts and Crafts9am–2pm Electric Vehicle Show9am–2pm Kid Activities and Touch-A-Truck9am–3:30pm Car Show10:30am–11:30pm Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Saline River Valley Trail (Mill Pond Park)11am–11pm Beer Tent and Food Vendors12–2pm Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant2–4pm Music – DownRiver Dan4–5pm… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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