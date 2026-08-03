How I'm Voting Tomorrow: Yes on 3 Local Millages

Michigan will vote in the state primary Tuesday - although many have already voted.

As long as I am able, I will be an election-day voter. Election Day should be a social event to some degree.

Here is how I'm voting.

I am voting in the Democratic primary so I may cast a vote for Abdul El-Sayed in the US State Senator primary.

GOVERNOR

Undecided. I cannot vote for Jocelyn Benson with her connections to the Saline Township data center (Her husband was the VP of developer Related Digital). In addition, she has the kind of funding background you expect from corporate politicians, like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who say, "we're use to people saying no, and doing it anyway." Not exactly a populist. Which is what we saw in the data center development.

US Senator

I'm voting for Abdul El-Sayed. He's not purchased. Hayley Stevens is. AIPAC bought her, and in the last month she voted down an amendment to strike $3 billion in military funding for Israel. She also voted to integrate a portion of the US and Israel military. As if we're not a sovereign state.

El-Sayed doesn't accept money from corporate PACs. He supports Medicare for All. He's the kind of old school liberal that appeals to me. The kind more concerned with improving the lives of Michiganders than trying to look like a moderate, whatever that means.

Congress

Debbie Dingell is the only candidate on the Democratic ballot and I will vote for Debbie Dingell.

State Senator

It feels like Felicia Brabec has represented parts of our district for a while now. She's friendly. She's putting her Democratic front and center (abortion rights, Gun control). Between now and November, I'll need to see more before casting my vote again.

She does know her way around, enough to get Saline $5 million for our wastewater treatment plant and $1 million for the Oak Valley Park. She also worked with Chief Sperle and the fire department to reform how fire authorities are structured.

We also want to see representation in state government for residents of Saline Township, who were almost ignored by our elected officials in the data center struggle.

State Representative

Morgan Foreman is our State Representative and we're not sure Foreman ever visited the Saline Township hall. No vote.

Sinking Fund Millage

For better or worse, the Sinking Fund Millage has become an important way the modern Michigan school district manages maintenance without taking dollars from the classroom. In addition, the millage has evolved to allow funds for security upgrades and computer/network improvements.

I'm voting YES because Saline Area Schools has remained on top of how to use this millage for important and timely expenditures.

Libary Millage

What is this? A tax decrease? The proposed millage of .33 mills is lower than the former millage of .50 mills. The library has worked hard to stay relevant and important, beyond simply checking out books.

I will Vote Yes on this proposal.

The story of the person who self-teaches at the library to boost themselves into a new career might be mostly fictional. With the internet, there are so many ways to self-teach. But the library still has the resources to be that hub. It's a place that instills a love of reading. It's also a place that can be a window to different worlds, different cultures and new ideas.

CARES Millage

Community Education has kept Saline Schools bustling with kids in programs all summer, thanks to the CARES Millage. You'll see a similar dynamic when school resumes and before- and after-school activities resume. I will VOTE YES on the CARES millage Tuesday. CARES supports well-rounded, talented people in our community.

Washtenaw Community College Renewal

Washtenaw Community College is a valuable and affordable institution for training people, especially young adults, to fit into the job market. It can also keep people sharp as and in the mode of learning as they find their place in the world. Vote Yes on the community college millage.

Saline Leadership

The Saline community leads leadership. Tax revenue from the Data Center is going to make these community millages unrecognizable. We need our leaders to start planning, to think big, to partner for a better community.

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