Mac's Celebrates 30 Years in Saline With Open House, Specials

Press Release from Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack

Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack is proud to celebrate 30 years in downtown Saline, honoring the community, the families, and the countless shared meals that helped shape the restaurant since 1996.

When Wally and Cindy MacNeil opened Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack, they weren’t simply launching a restaurant — they were building a life in a town they chose with purpose. They moved to Saline for its inclusive schools, seeking the best possible environment for their twin boys, Todd and Jamie, who were born with cerebral palsy. What they discovered was far more than a school district. They found a community that embraced them, supported them, and ultimately became part of the foundation of Mac’s.

Their daughter, Katie, grew up inside the restaurant’s walls — bussing tables, greeting guests, and becoming part of the daily rhythm of Mac’s. Her presence, alongside Todd and Jamie, is woven into the story of the restaurant, reminding everyone that Mac’s has always been a family endeavor built on resilience, love, and community.

Mac’s began during a major development of downtown Saline, led by Bill Kinley, whose vision transformed the area and opened the door for new businesses. Once-vacant building became the future home of Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack. The Kinley family has remained steadfast partners, landlords, and supporters ever since – a relationship built on shared values, and a mutual commitment to Saline’s vitality.

“People hear ‘Cajun Food’ and think hot or spicy, but that’s not really the truth,” said owner Wally MacNeil. “Cajun cooking is Southern country cooking – it’s family cooking. Everyone’s gumbo is different, everyone’s jambalaya is different. It’s about making something honest with what you have. That’s always been our approach here”

Over three decades, Mac’s has become known for its Acadian‑inspired seafood, warm hospitality, and the relationships formed across thousands of meals. The restaurant’s success has always been rooted in the people of Saline — the families, friends, staff, and loyal guests who made Mac’s part of their own traditions.

A Journey Built by People

Mac’s didn’t grow because of luck. It grew because of people – the staff who stayed, the customers who returned, the families who made Mac’s part of their traditions. “We’ve been fortunate to have good people working for us since day one,” MacNeil said. “that kind of consistency is rare, and it’s the reason we’re still here”

Over the years, Mac’s has supported and partnered with numerous community organizations, always believing that a strong community lifts everyone. That belief has guided the restaurant through challenges, celebrations and the everyday moments that define a small town.

Generations at the Table

After 30 years, Mac’s has become woven into Saline’s story. The restaurant has watched families grow, celebrations unfold, and generations return to the same table. “The people who were regular customers when we first opened – many aren’t here anymore,” MacNeil reflected, “But now we have the second generation, ‘my parents used to eat here all the time, now I eat here all the time, ‘ We’re employing grandkids of customers from 30 years ago. That sense of community is the thing I love the most.”

A Celebration of 30 Years

Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack will host a 30‑Year Anniversary Public Open House on August 1st, 2026, welcoming guests to share memories, reconnect, and celebrate the journey that began with a dream and a vacant building. The celebration will feature light appetizers from 2:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., offering a warm and casual way for the community to join in this milestone.

This anniversary also marks the beginning of 30 Days of Anniversary Features, a month‑long series of special menu items, throwback favorites, and stories from Mac’s history. Throughout the year, Mac’s will continue the celebration with additional special events, honoring the people, partnerships, and traditions that have shaped the restaurant since 1996.

As Mac’s enters its fourth decade, the mission remains unchanged: serve great food, welcome every guest like family, and continue building the community that made all of this possible.

About Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack

Located in downtown Saline, Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack blends Cajunn-inspired cooking with fresh seafood and heartfelt hospitality. Since 1996, Mac’s has remained committed to quality ingredients, simple preparation, and deep community roots.

More News from Saline