Former Saline Teacher Launches School in Cusco, Peru

Peter Campbell, a former Saline school teacher and Saline resident, has returned to the community this month to speak about his family’s newest adventure in Cusco, Peru. Campbell, along with his wife, Bethany, and six children, moved to Cusco in 2024 to start a Christian school.

Campbell was a school teacher at Pleasant Ridge Elementary from 2015-2019. After receiving his masters degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University Ann Arbor, he took a position as assistant principal at Mattawan Early Elementary School. It was there that they first learned about opportunities in Cusco.

“We were always curious about going into the mission field,” Campbell said. “We met with the executive director of our church there, and he mentioned that they were going to Cusco to teach pastors. He let us know that the pastor of our Spanish speaking congregation was from Cusco, and that they were thinking of the possibility of starting a Christian school there.”

The move happened in several stages as the family made preparations for their new life in Peru.

“We first moved to Oaxaca, Mexico in July 2023 for language school. Months before, we sold and donated all of our belongings and narrowed it down to a few suitcases. It was really freeing, getting rid of all the stuff that really wasn’t that important.,” Campbell said. “After a year in Mexico, we headed back to the states for a couple of months to tie up loose ends before moving in August 2024. It was hard to say goodbye, but we have been welcomed by our Peruvian brothers and sisters.”

Adjusting to a new culture and immersing in a new language has had its challenges.

“It has been a learning curve, for sure. Learning a new language isn't easy. In fact, Bethany and I connected with our former Spanish teacher from Saline, Ms. Lauchu (now Aikens) and she laughed because I never saw the importance or necessity to learn another language while in high school. I’m paying for that now and certainly understand the importance.”

Along with the language, the family had to learn the culture of their new home as well.

“Learning a new culture has been challenging and exciting. If you are someone who likes to learn, observe, and most importantly ask questions, it can be very fun. For example, being relationally oriented when you enter a room, you hug and greet everybody. The same happens when leaving. Our kids do this now by their nature, and we love it.”

Starting the new school and operating a new business came with many setbacks and challenges. Campbell has had to negotiate labor laws, taxes, regulations and property searches. Cusco, a popular tourist destination, is set in a mountain valley, and for this reason, land can be very expensive.

In the meantime, Cusco Christian School is serving where they can until a school building can be built.

“Currently, we teach ages three to five in our preschool. We have 27 students, and 18 students receive some sort of sponsorship from folks back here in the U.S.”

“Our hope is to grow Cusco Christian School into a full bilingual, Christ-centered school that serves students from preschool through graduation. We want it to be a place where excellent education is accessible to families who might otherwise be priced out. We want it to be a place where students grow academically, spiritually and personally, and where teachers are equipped to serve with excellence.”

The Campbell’s are hosting a fundraising dinner at Christ Our King Lutheran Church at 3255 Saline-Waterworks Road on Thursday, August 6 at 6 PM.

“We’ll share stories from this first year, talk about the needs and opportunities ahead, and explain how people can partner with us through prayer, giving and online support. More than anything, we want the evening to feel like a celebration of what God has done and an invitation to build the future of the school together.”

Campbell is thankful for the support that their family has received from the Saline community.

“We truly see this as a shared mission. Although the school is in Cusco, the people who shaped us here are helping make it possible.”

For more information, visit cuscochristianschool.org or reach out at pcampbell@centerpoint.faith

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