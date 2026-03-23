Carolyn Stegink, Mother of 3 Daughters, was an Expert Seamstress and Quilter Who Gifted Beautiful Creations

Carolyn Stegink passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, March 20, 2026, in Tecumseh, Michigan.

Carolyn was born in 1943 in Lansing, Michigan to Vincent Siefker and Edna (Doepker) Siefker. She enjoyed being a big sister to her brother Keith Siefker (1947-2017). She married David Lee Champion in 1964 and had three daughters, Laurie Champion, Karrie (Champion) Jacobsen, and Jody (Champion) Klein. She married her beloved Carl Stegink in 1989, enjoying thirty-seven years together while living in Holland, Michigan and Saline, Michigan. An avid knitter, quilter, and expert seamstress, she made many beautiful creations to share with family and friends.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents and brother Keith. She is survived by her husband and daughters; her sons-in-law Brad Jacobsen and Mark Klein; her seven grandchildren: Erik and wife Samantha Jacobsen, Katherine Jacobsen, Peter Jacobsen, Nick Champion, Grayson Klein and partner Ruru Hogan, Samuel Klein, and Caleb Klein; and her two great-grandsons, Wesley and Arthur. She loved her grandchildren very much.

At Carolyn’s request, there will not be a memorial service. Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Saline, Michigan.

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