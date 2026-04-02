Christians Hold Good Friday Crosswalk

Local Christians will hold a Community Crosswalk on Good Friday to "lift up our community, state, nation and world."

The activity begins at 2 p.m., Friday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in downtown Saline at the corner of Michigan and Lewis Street.

Each year a group of Christians, including those carrying the the cross, will going on the short trek through downtown and stop at symbolic spots, offering prayers. Stops include the old Union School, city hall, the fire station, the four corners and more. The entire walk takes place on sidewalks north of US 12.

The walk finishes at the Community Prayer Garden at Hall Street and Michigan Avenue.

The forecast calls for temperatures near 68 with a chance and partly cloudy skies.

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