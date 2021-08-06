GALLERY: Saline Fiddlers Entertain Their Hometown Crowd in Downtown Saline

Back from their tour in Northern Michigan, the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic performed for a large crowd in downtown Saline as the Salty Summer Music Series continued Thursday.

Saline's famous youth fiddle group pumped enthusiasm into old standbys like Buffalo Gals, On The Road Again and Orange Blossom.

The patios at Salt Springs Brewery, Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack, Brecon Grille, Carrigan Cafe and Umbrella Square were packed with people enjoy drinks, meals and ice cream. Kids enjoyed treats from Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas and danced on South Ann Arbor Street as the band fiddled, sang, strummed and danced for the crowd.

The weekly concert series is presented by Saline Main Street.

Next week's concert features Major Dudes, a Steely Dan tribute band. You can catch Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic again at 5 p.m., Sept. 5 at the Saline Community Fair.

