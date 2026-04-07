Saline MI
4-07-2026 1:25pm

Community Education Summer Registration

Don’t miss your chance to sign up for camps, classes, and activities for all ages! Spots fill quickly, so be ready.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3YSSASp

Let’s make it a great summer!

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