4-07-2026 1:25pm
Community Education Summer Registration
Don’t miss your chance to sign up for camps, classes, and activities for all ages! Spots fill quickly, so be ready.
Register here: https://bit.ly/3YSSASp
Let’s make it a great summer!
More News from Saline
- Council Hears Report on Davenport-Curtiss Property, Adopts Capital Improvement Plan and More Here's what happened at Monday's City Council meeting
- Saline Considers 4 New Positions in City Budget The City of Saline is working toward a budget for 26-27 that would spend $17.2 million on a little more than $19 million in revenue.