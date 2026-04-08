Hornets Take 3 of 4 to Open SEC Track and Field Season

Saline competed outdoors for the first time of the track and field season Tuesday at Saline High School.

The boys' team defeated Monroe, 105-32, and Pioneer, 86-51. The girls' team defeated Monroe, 125-12, and fell to Pioneer, 79-58.

James Rush, injured during the football season, ran the 100 for Saline.

In the 100 yard dash, Isaac Henley of Pioneer won in 11:49. Lennon Cohoon was Saline's top runner in 11.65. Cruz Hanson was fourth. James Rush also made his return and finished 5th in 11:81.

Saline's Jack Walden won the 200 dash in 23.56. Mason Kangas was second in 23.79. Gabe Warren was fifth.

Cruz Hanson won the 400 meters in 52.01. Manuel Mirelez was third in 57.04. Kevin Huber was sixth.

Saline's Wes Rogan won the 800 meters in 2:02.81. Ryan McGillicuddy was third in 2:06.52. Graeme Morton was fifth and Greyson Snyder was sixth.

Kamari Roenfeldt of Pioneer captured the 1600-meter race in 4:30.46. Saline's Brennan Larusso was second in 4:31.46. Jack Kelin was fourth and Gavin Bast was sixth.

Pioneer's Beckett Crooks won the 3200-meter race in 10:05.93. Jacob Szalay was 2nd in 10:06.29. Carlos Basulto was third.

Channon Palmer was the fastest in the 110 hurdles in 15.02. Youssef Jarouche was second in 16.23. Palmer won the 300 hurdles in 41.60 and Dezmond MacDonald was second in 47.05.

In the 400 relay, the team of Cohoon, Walden, Nick Grunas and James Rush was second in 46.01.

In the 800 relay, Walden Palmer, Jarouche and Grunas finished first in 1:33.48.

Pioneer won the 3200 relay in 8:00.32. Saline's Larusso, Klein, Szalay and Rogan finished second in 8:02.11. They are the fastest times in the state so far.

Kameron Lewis threw 38-9 and was Saline's top in the shot put. Nathan Mercer threw 113-4 to take second in the discus.

Alex Stockton cleared 6-0 to win the high jump. Anthony Beaulieu won the pole vault, clearing 10-6. Anthony Nelson was tied for second and 9-6.

Cohoon leaped 20-9 to win the long jump. Jarouche was second at 19-1.25 and Kangas was fourth at 18-4.25.

Girls

In the 100, Addisen Freeburn was third in 13.07, Charlotte Warren was fourth in 13:15, and Amelia Lorch was fifth in 13.61.

Warren won the 200-meter dash in 28.68. Janaye Sifuna was second in 29.35. Mahalia Staton was third in 29.52 and Lorch was fourth in 29.55.

Staton took third in the 400-meter run in 1:05.74. Lauren Tomaszewski was fourth in 1:09.38.

Natasza Dudek of Pioneer won the 800-meter run in 2:19.95. Katarina Munson was second in 2:24.78. Sophie Roth was fifth in 2:38.04 and Caroline Cotner was sixth in 2:38.92.

Savannah Staton won the 1600-meter race in 5:06.66. Lilli Schlack was fourth in 5:19.52. Mia Washington took eighth.

Michelle Jang was fourth in the 3200 in 13:02.69. Hannah Gritzmaker was fifth, Jillian Hayes was sixth and Kennedy Lange was seventh.

Frances Brown of Pioneer won the 100 hurdles. Shyla Smith (18.68) was second. Hannah Frazier-Stepns was sixth and Marissa Salazar was second.

Adelynn Turck easily won the 300 hurdles in 52.16 seconds. Smith was third.

Saline's team of Warren, Freeburn, Aviana Stackhouse and Lorch was second in the 400 relay.

The team of Warren, Lange, Mahalia Staton and Freeburn took second in the 800 relay.

Schlack, Freeburn, Munson and Turck won the 1600 relay in 4:12.22.

Saline's top team in the 3200 relay, Turck, Staton, Schlack and Roth, was second to Pioneer in 9:46.66.

Megan Sweet won the high jump, clearing 4-10. Jenna Sweet was fifth.

Mahalia Staton won the long jump, leaping 16-3.5. Lorch was second at 15-7.25. Isabelle Driver went 12-2.

Melissa Leventhal cleared 6-6 in the pole vault to take second. Negeen Meshinchi and Madison Wuellner were third at 6-0.

Nova Platzer was second in the shot put, throwing 29-0. Isabelle Belaire was fifth at 24-8. Grace Hantula-Miller was sixth at 24-7.

Hantula-Miller was second in discus, throwing 83-3. Platzer was fourth (79-1), Bellaire was fifth (77-10), and Ella Orloff was sixth (70-3).

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