Saline High School Principal Stager Headed for Dexter

Saline High School principal Theresa Stager has been selected as the principal of Dexter High School.

Stager becomes the principal on July 1.

"I am excited to be a Dreadnaught, and am looking forward to finishing this year strong in Saline. Thank you all for the support you have shown in the last few weeks. You are all appreciated," Stager wrote on her Facebook wall.

Dexter Superintendent Ryn Bruder said Stager brings a deep understanding of Washtenaw Schools and a strong track record of leadership within the SEC.

"Her experience advancing Career and Technical Education, Early Middle College Programming, and student-centered pathways will help expand opportunities for all learners," Bruder stated in a press release. "We are confident that her vision, commitment to excellence, strong staff relationships and dedication to student success make her the idea choice to lead Dexter High School into its next chapter."

Stager was also quoted in the press release.

"Dexter High School has a tradition of academic excellence, a dedicated staff, and a community that genuinely values education. I am grateful and humbled for the opportunity to lead this school into its next chapter. My commitment is to listen first, learn deeply and work alongside this community to ensure every student experiences the highest levels of learning and belonging," Stager said.

Stager, principal since 2022, was known, among other things, for her visibility at school events. She had been known to participate in the pep band. She began her educational career as a music educator.

Stager was curiously left without a position after a Saline Area Schools district administrative shake-up in March.

In March, the district appointed Megan DeGrand, principal of Heritage School for six years, as principal of Saline High School. Cameron Cochran was named Principal of Heritage.

At the time, the district said Stager would continue to serve the Saline Area Schools "community in meaningful ways."

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