GOLF: Saline Opens with Win at Railsplitter Invite

Saline's varsity boys' golf team opened the season by winning the Railsplitter Invite with the second-lowest winning score in the history of the tournament. Pioneer, 293, and Chelsea, 325, finished second and third.

Three Hornet teams shot 70 and the fourth team shot 71.

The team of Eddie Robbinson and Haidren Stewart shot 7-0, finished tied for third overall, and made the all-tournament team.

The team of Jack McFarlane and Leo Sotiropoulos also shot 70 and made the all-tournament team. Also shooting 70 and making the all-tournament team were Harper Hummel and Graham Bogdasarian. Coming in 6th and shooting 71 to make the all-tournament team were Jackson Billingsley and Kaden Cahill.

Saline's second team also had a strong outing.

Carter Ennis and Blair Higgins shot 72 while Lucas Bohl and Samir Sankaran shot 71. Both of these teams also made the all-tournament Team. Rounding out Saline's victory were the team of Nolan Duckett and Sam Barker, who shot 78.

"What a great way to start the season. We have so much talent this season and great depth. The guys all played well and are looking forward to a season filled with lots of opportunities for some wonderful things to come their way. We have outstanding returning upperclassmen, and we have strong younger players also. It is going to be fun," Saline golf coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

Pictured above, front row left to right- Kaden Cahill, Leo Sotiropoulos, Graham Bogdasarian, Carter Ennis, Lucas Bohl, Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak. Back row- left to right- Jackson Billingsley, Jack McFarlane, Eddie Robbins, Haidren Stewart, Blair Higgins, Harper Hummel, Samir Sankaran.

More News from Saline