PRESS RELEASE: Domino's Fundraiser Helps Emergency Agencies Purchase Sensory Bags to Help Care for Kids with Autism

In recognition of Autism Acceptance Month, Domino’s franchise-owned stores throughout Michigan will host a fundraiser for local police, fire and EMS agencies so they may purchase Carter Kits – sensory bags designed to help first responders better support kids with autism during emergency situations. On April 15, 93 Domino’s stores located throughout the state will donate 20% of their sales to first responders for the purchase of Carter Kits.

How to Participate in the Fundraiser

Customers who would like to support the fundraiser should order from any Domino’s store mentioned above on April 15.

When ordering on dominos.com or via Domino’s app, customers should select the local coupon mentioning the fundraiser, or input coupon code “DN6” at checkout.

If ordering over the phone, customers must mention this fundraiser to support the initiative.

“The majority of Domino’s stores in the U.S. are locally owned and operated, and as a local business owner, it’s incredibly important to us that we help support the communities we are in,” said Aaron Dolkowski, who owns 28 Domino’s stores throughout Michigan. “First responders are our first line of protection and when emergencies happen, they make all the difference. Hosting a fundraiser that will allow our local emergency personnel to purchase Carter Kits, which are incredibly meaningful and important for kids with autism, is just one small way we hope to give back and make a difference.”

Like Domino’s, Carter Kits is also based in Michigan. The organization was established in 2019 by Saginaw Township Police Department Detective Justin Severs; Saginaw Fire Chief Brandon Hausbeck; local realtor Andrew Keller; and clinical neuropsychologist Dr. Ellen Preen.

“Autism Acceptance Month is about understanding, dignity and meaningful action,” said Severs. “As career first responders and parents of children who have autism spectrum disorder, we saw firsthand how limited the resources were for emergency personnel in these situations – and we wanted to change that by giving communities tools that help support neurodiverse children when it matters most.”

Carter Kit sensory bags contain clinically approved items known to comfort and provide security to children with autism, as well as many other children who occasionally find themselves overwhelmed or otherwise impacted by traumatic events. The kits include a wide range of items, ranging from weighted blankets to sunglasses, noise-reducing earmuffs, sensory toys and nonverbal cue cards.

For more information about Carter Kits and their mission, visit www.carterkits.org.

About Carter Kits

Carter Kits’ nonprofit organization began in 2019 with a distribution of 10 kits to local first responders. It has since grown to over 22,000 kits in 44 states, 3 Canadian provinces, Bermuda and the Bahamas! Carter Kits is funded by grants and donations with the sole purpose of making the world a better, more understanding and inclusive place for all children in crisis, especially those on the autism spectrum who find themselves overwhelmed by traumatic events.

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