Judy Martinelli, Wife and Mother, Was Happy Living the Life She Wanted on Her Terms

Judy was happy in her life and lived the life she wanted on her own terms. She was most fortunate and appreciative of life’s blessings.

She loved and focused much of her attention on her family, who will miss her tremendously: husband Giulio of 50+ years, sons David (Lucinda) and Scott (Christine) and daughter Elisa (Rodolfo Goncalves). She was proud of her grandchildren and marveled at their unique personalities and interests: Alex (Ruthie), Adam, Jonas, Maya, Andrew and Elizabeth. She will be sorely missed by her sister, Connie Ralston, in addition to numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Judy was a constant in the lives of her family and friends, who she considered her crowning achievements. She was contacted for advice, information, recipes, favors, medical consults, stain removal, and just to chat. She loved her Cousins’ Zoom meetings. A private person herself, she was a great listener and possessed a sharp mind and wit. She didn’t judge, except for perhaps for one thing. In Judy’s kitchen hangs a plaque that reads, “I am silently correcting your grammar.” Judy possessed the quirky Savage sense of humor, and one Christmas gifted her brother Bill The Roadkill Cookbook. It was a hit. The messages on her sweatshirts and tee shirts tell a similar story of her fondness for witticisms.

She excelled at organizing family gatherings—birthdays, holidays, applesauce production, pie making, cappelletti assembling, and February Fests. An exceptional cook, many were the happy recipients of her legendary pies. Thanks to Mama Martinelli, she became most proficient at Italian cuisine. Those who knew Judy were well-aware of her sweet tooth. Actually, her sweet tooth had a sweet tooth. The whispered rumors were true that she made 50-mile round trips to a bakery for butter tarts. She also never met a bean that she liked (except the green ones, fresh from the garden).

Judy could be found just about anywhere with her nose in a book. She read widely and could discuss myriad topics. She particularly enjoyed eco-feminist science fiction and fantasy novels. She loved gardening, her morning cup of Tim Hortons, playing online Pogo games, and was most appreciative of capybaras, birds and wildlife (with the possible exception of chipmunks). She refinished furniture exceptionally well. With rare variation, lunch consisted of sliced apples, cheese and Pringles. Judy basked in her time at the cottage at Bruce Beach. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and neighbors, taking walks, water walking, relaxing on the deck, sitting on the beach, and oh, my, those Canadian sunsets. In her more nimble days, she handled a tennis racquet pretty well.

Judy was born (1949), raised, and educated in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She attended Alma College in Alma, Michigan, where many family members also attended and where she met her husband-to-be Giulio.

Judy would have preferred to stay longer and say a proper good-bye. We can all take solace in how she added so much to our lives. Thank you, Judy.

A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will take place on Monday, April 20th from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline.

Memorial contributions encouraged to: Detroit PBS, 48325 Alpha Drive, Suite 150, Wixom, MI 48393 www.detroitpbs.org or to the Saline District Library, 555 N. Maple Road Saline, MI 48176 salinelibrary.org.

To leave a memory you have of Judy, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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