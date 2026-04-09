SAPlings Present Showcase April 18-19
The SAPlings (Saline Area Players youngsters) Present "A Million Dreams Together" showcase at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at the Well Church, 211 Willis Road, in Saline.
10 school-age performers will present group songs, solos, a large skit and 5 small skits to show their love of performing and share their talents with audiences. Songs will include: A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman, My Shot from Hamilton, Once Upon a December from Anastasia and We're All in This Together from High School Musical.
All tickets $10. For more information, visit the show site at https://our.show/saplingsamdt.
There will be tickets available at the door via cash, check, and credit card.
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