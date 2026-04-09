What to do in Saline: Nerf Wars, Festifools, Concerts, Farmers Market and More

Here's what we found on the community calendar for this weekend.

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11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 10 - Sunday, Apr 12

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Nerf Wars - Fri Apr 10 5:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

Bring your Nerf blaster and gear up for the ultimate showdown at Saline Parks and Recreation's award winning Nerf Wars event! Join us for an evening filled with fun, friendly competition, and adrenaline-pumping action. Whether you’re a seasoned Nerf warrior or a first-time participant, this event promises excitement for all! Do not bring darts, we have plenty! Ages 6-12. $20 per child, $16 per child for Rec Center annual membres. Registration is required at https://misalineweb.myvscloud.com… [more details]

FoolMoon 2026: Fools of a Feather!

- Fri Apr 10 7:30 pm

Downtown Ann Arbor

FoolMoon 2026“Fools of a Feather”April 10th, 2026 7:30pm-MidnightDowntown Ann Arbor, Washington & Ashley Streets It’s a bird! It's a plane! It's a Fool with wings! FoolMoon returns to downtown Ann Arbor with light-filled art, street dancing, and Foolish fun! This year's theme, "Fools of a Feather", will invite winged creatures of all kinds to light up Ann Arbor’s streets!On Friday, April 10th, FoolMoon participants gather at one of 3 different “Constellation Stations”: Slauson Middle School,… [more details]

Joel Schoenhals, concert pianist – Schubert Project Concert # - Fri Apr 10 7:30 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Back by popular demand, pianist Joel Schoenhals returns to the House with the second concert in The Schubert Project, an ongoing celebration of the masterworks of Franz Schubert.The evening features the Sonata in D Major, D. 850, a radiant and exhilarating work filled with lyricism, rhythmic energy, and sweeping virtuosity.The concert concludes with one of Schubert’s most powerful and intimate creations, the Fantasy in F Minor for Four Hands, performed with his wife, pianist Bing Li.Known for… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Apr 11 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

The market will be offering a free weaving tutorial with the help from Lynn Miller from This N That. Stop by the Info Area for a cardboard loom, yarn, and instruction on how to weave fabric!The treasure hunt animal will be the lamb.

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the Saline Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

Spring Craft Show support Tri-Country Sportsman League - Sat Apr 11 9:00 am

Tri Country Sportsman's League

We would love to see some familiar faces if you can make it!

Please share as well. This is there first craft show. [more details]

"Mommy" and Me Ceraminc Flower Bowl - Sat Apr 11 10:00 am

Whitepine Studio

Create a charming flower-shaped ceramic bowl that’s perfect for holding special trinkets, small treasures, or little surprises. This project is a fun way to spend quality creative time together. Choose your favorite colors to glaze and personalize your piece, making it a unique keepsake you and your little one will treasure. Children over the age of 8 are welcome to join without a caregiver present. Pieces will measure approximately 4-5 inches in diameter. Completed pieces will be ready for… [more details]

Magical Doors in Clay - Sat Apr 11 10:00 am

Liberty School

Unleash your creativity and step into a whimsical world with our Fairy Doors in Clay ART! This hands-on art class invites young artists to craft enchanting fairy doors using ceramic clay. Students will learn basic clay sculpting techniques, including shaping, texturing, and detailing, to create unique doors that could belong to tiny magical creatures living in the nooks and crannies of our city of Saline. We will display the doors in special spots throughout downtown Saline. No prior ceramics… [more details]

Books in the Barn - Sat Apr 11 12:00 pm

Washtenaw County Farm Ground

A small, grassroots, homegrown book event for book lovers and escapists alike.Event by Books the Barn, Twisted Tales with Heart and Sweet Tales with Spice. [more details]

Kerrytown Concert House

Back by popular demand, pianist Joel Schoenhals returns to the House with the second concert in The Schubert Project, an ongoing celebration of the masterworks of Franz Schubert.The evening features the Sonata in D Major, D. 850, a radiant and exhilarating work filled with lyricism, rhythmic energy, and sweeping virtuosity.The concert concludes with one of Schubert’s most powerful and intimate creations, the Fantasy in F Minor for Four Hands, performed with his wife, pianist Bing Li.Known for… [more details]

A Swinging Reunion: The Larry Fuller Trio featuring Paul Keller and Pete Siers - Sun Apr 12 4:00 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

The Larry Fuller Trio is known for its super-swinging, emotive style, and program versatility. In his programming, Fuller includes the Great American Songbook, jazz, blues, pop standards, and originals, always bringing his own take on the music. Alongside Paul Keller on bass and Pete Siers on drums at Kerrytown Concert House, expect to hear anything from Oscar Peterson to Stevie Wonder, Wes Montgomery to Ray Brown, George Gershwin to Joni Mitchell – and much more.Larry Fuller, pianoPaul… [more details]

FestiFools: Back to the FOOLture! - Sun Apr 12 4:00 pm

Downtown Ann Arbor

FestiFools 2026 "Back to the FOOLture"April 12th, 2026 4-5pmMain Street, Downtown Ann Arbor20 years ago, FestiFools exploded onto Ann Arbor’s Main Street with enormous kinetic papier-mâché sculptures created by a joyous collaboration of students and community members. Time sure flies when you’re having (Foolish) fun! Come help us celebrate "Back to the FOOLture", where we'll reconstruct our past, present, and FOOLture with bizarro, street-sized Puppets created and animated by U-M students and… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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