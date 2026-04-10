Husband, Father of 2, Steven Garlick, Encouraged Students and Athletes at Saline High School

Steven Dwayne Garlick, age 44, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully early on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, with his wife by his side. Steve was born on April 2, 1982, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to Dwayne Garlick and Trudi Haddell, both of whom survive him. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Garlick, and their sons, Parker and Corey. He is also survived by his brother, Michael (Emily) Bennetti Jr., and his sisters, Traci and Amanda Haddell. Also his nieces and nephews Olivia, Zachary, Isabella, Emma, Lily and Michael.

After the birth of his children, Steve chose to stay home to raise his boys—a role he embraced with pride and devotion. Once his youngest began school, he spent the next eight years serving the Saline High School community in security and as the SWCC Resource Center Coordinator and Technician. Steve became a familiar and beloved presence at school sporting events, often supporting multiple events each week and season. He had a genuine passion for encouraging students and athletes alike, always ready with a high five, a laugh, or a timely word of support when it mattered most.

Outside of work, Steve found his greatest joy in the simple things he loved and the people he shared them with. He enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors, was a devoted NASCAR and UofM fan (GO BLUE!) and never missed the chance to cheer on his favorite Detroit teams—the Lions and the Tigers. Family vacations held a special place in his heart, creating memories he deeply cherished. Above all, Steve loved being with his boys, proudly supporting them and soaking in every moment together.

The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, April 19, 2026 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline. Gathering will continue on Monday, April 20th from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Saline, 1200 North Ann Arbor St. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Amy Triebwasser officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family at https://gofund.me/2295e178e Any checks may be made care of Amanda Garlick, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home and Church. To leave a memory you have of Steve, to sign his guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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