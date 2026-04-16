Davenport-Curtiss Property Will Be the Main Focus of Senior Center Coffee Hour

Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming Coffee Hour for Thursday, April 30 at the Saline Area Senior Center.

“As is my normal custom, I will provide a city update, discuss several timely issues, including, city infrastructure, our forthcoming downtown town square and business attraction and retention,” said Mayor Marl. “However, the primary focus of the coffee hour, will be our recent acquisition of, and plans to both preserve and activate, the Davenport-Curtiss property on East Michigan Avenue. I’m delighted our Davenport-Curtiss Working Group Chair, Rebecca Schneider as well as committee member, and former City Councilwoman, Terri Sibo-Koenig, will be in attendance to discuss the history of this iconic property and plans for its future.”

The upcoming “Coffee with the Mayor” event will be held on:

Thursday, April 30

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Saline Area Senior Center

7190 North Maple Road

The event is open to all residents in the Saline community. Savory treats, donuts and assorted refreshments will be served. Presentations will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP to the Saline Area Senior Center by calling (734) 429-9274. Should you have questions or concerns, please contact Mayor Marl at bmarl@salinemi.gov or (734) 429-4907 x2213.

More News from Saline