What to do in Saline: Garage Sales, Plant Sale, Instant Piano Lessons, Gospel Choir, Storytime at the Library and More

It's going to feel like May out there, which is timely, because there's lots to do outside.

19 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, May 12 - Monday, May 18

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Subdivision Garage Sales - Wildwood - Fri May 15 9:00 am

Come find some treasures in Saline! SUBDIVISION GARAGE SALES:

Friday and Saturday, May 15-16, 9 AM to 4 PM!! Wildwood Subdivision (located off Woodland Drive between Maple Road and Ann Arbor Saline Road). We look forward to seeing you!!!

[more details]

Perennial Plant Sale by the Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club - Sat May 16 8:00 am

Saline District Library

We will be in the Library 's back parking lot. Plants donated by garden club members are healthy and from local gardens. No purchases before 8 am -Sale ends 11 am. Master gardeners are available for questions. [more details]

Music at The Well - Sat May 16 6:30 pm

The Well Church

FREE! Live Music

Saturday May 16th; 6:30 to 9:00 PM

Featuring: The Brenner Brothers and The Chris Brenner Jazz Quartet [more details]

One Voice Gospel Spring Concert - Sun May 17 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

One Voice Gospel Choir will be presenting their Spring Concert at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 122 West Michigan Ave, Saline onSunday May 17, at 3p. The program will feature a mix of old, new, and original Gospel songs. A free will offering will be taken to assist the choir with it's outreach ministry. Refreshments follow. One Voice is an ecumenical choir in it's 36th year. All singers are welcome! For additional information call 503 816 6926. [more details]

Other Events

Adventures in Bookland: Super Villains in Training - Mon May 11 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month, we will read Super Villains in Training: The Fantastic Freeze Ray by Kailei Pew.

Books for individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion. … [more details]

Instant Piano for Hopelessly Busy People Class - Mon May 11 6:30 pm

In just a few hours you can learn enough secrets of the trade to give you years of musical enjoyment. Learn to play piano the way professionals do - using chords. Since this class is being held online with Zoom, you will be able to sit at your piano or keyboard at home and take this course with no pressure at all. This course includes an online book and online follow-up video lessons so you will be able to continue your practice and study on your own. An optional periodic online question and… [more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon May 11 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels are welcome. If you have learned the basics and want tips, or are experienced and looking for company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others interested in fiber arts.

No registration is required.

[more details]

Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy People Class - Tue May 12 6:30 pm

Have you ever wanted to learn the guitar but simply find it difficult to find the time? In just a few hours you can learn enough about playing the guitar to give you years of musical enjoyment, and you won’t have to take private lessons to do it. This crash course will teach you some basic chords and get you playing along with your favorite songs right away. Since this class is being held online with Zoom, you will be able to sit at home with your guitar and take this class without any pressure… [more details]

SDL Sleuth Squad: The Borden Family Murders - Tue May 12 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Cold cases, strange occurrences, and things that go bump in the night… Put your sleuthing skills to the test and join in the conversation on the monthly topic. Read, watch, or listen to anything on the case. An open discussion will follow a short presentation.

This month's topic: The Borden Family Murders

August 4, 1892: Andrew Borden and Abby… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed May 13 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed May 13 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Wild Readers Book Club: Measuring Up - Wed May 13 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month's book will be Measuring Up, by Lily LaMotte.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion.

Ages 8-12… [more details]

Rebuilding Nature Yard by Yard by Edith Anderson - Wed May 13 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Across the country, our yards have become neat and orderly—but often provide very little support for wildlife. Edith Anderson, Master Gardener and author of Rebuilding Nature: Yard by Yard, will discuss how small, thoughtful changes in our own landscapes can help rebuild habitat for birds, pollinators, and beneficial insects. Drawing on both… [more details]

Big Garage Sale - Thu May 14 9:00 am

Yorkshire Hill Subdivision

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday - May 14, 15, & 16. Starts at 9 am. Toys, Trains, Legos, Clothing, Houseware, Books, Games, something for everyone! [more details]

Feisty Women Book Club: The Book Club for Troublesome Women - Thu May 14 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well-behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's meet to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month, we are reading The Book Club for Troublesome Women by Marie Bostwick.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Open Mic Night - Thu May 14 7:00 pm

The Arboretum

Open mic for anyone interested at the Arboretum Music Venue. [more details]

Open Mic Night - Thu May 14 7:00 pm

The Arboretum

Open mic for anyone interested at the Arboretum Music Venue. [more details]

Book Signing: Glimpses of the Joshua Tree Dream Vol. 2: Women of the Mojave with Lisa Schyck - Thu May 14 9:00 pm

Galerie Camille

Detroit native and author Lisa Schyck returns home for a book signing at Galerie Camille on May 14 from 6-8pm, celebrating her latest release, Glimpses of the Joshua Tree Dream Vol. 2: Women of the Mojave.

The book offers an intimate look at the homes and lives of 16 women shaping creative, independent lives in California’s Mojave Desert. Schyck’s own story informs the work: after earning degrees from Oakland and Central Michigan University and building a successful career in corporate HR, she… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri May 15 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline