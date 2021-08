The Saline Area Historical Society will once again be part of the US-12 Heritage Yard Sale this weekend, Aug 13-14, at the historic Rentschler Farm Museum, located at 1265 E. Michigan Ave.

This beautiful farm museum is one of the more popular stops along "Michigan's longest yard sale," with 24 vendors offering antiques, collectibles, gifts and crafts. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.