8-13-2021 1:55am
Friday @ Saline Summerfest: Music and Dance Downtown, Movie Night at Henne Field
Saline Summerfest returns this weekend in Saline.
Here's the schedule for Friday at Summerfest:
- 8 a.m. - The Summerfest Stuff the Bus begins @ Liberty School. Saline Area Schools, Steadfast Chiropractic and many others have joined the campaign to provide school supplies for families served by Saline Area Social Service. You can still donate funds by clicking here.
- 9 a.m. - It's not part of Summerfest, but the Rentschler Farm Museum is worth a stop Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's a busy stop on the US-12 Heritage Yard Sale.
- 5:30 p.m. – Dance Explosion - dance act at the main stage
- 6:00 p.m. – Dance Steps Studio - dance act at the main stage
- 6:10 p.m. – Saline Twirlettes - dance act at the main stage
- 6:40 p.m. – Dance Alliance - dance act at the main stage
- 7 p.m. - Saline Rec presents Family Movie Night at Henne Field. Activities begin at 7 p.m. The movie, Incredibles 2 - begins around 9 p.m.
- 7:10 p.m. – Earth Angels - dance act at the main stage
- 8 p.m. - Your Generation plays on the main Stage.