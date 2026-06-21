Young Saline Man Killed in Maple Road Pedestrian Crash

A 23-year-old Saline man died after being struck by a vehicle on South Maple Road in Pittsfield Township on Saturday.

John Frick was crossing South Maple Road near Travis Pointe Road around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 90-year-old Ann Arbor resident, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Township Police Department. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Frick succumbed to his injuries. The driver was not injured.

Police said an on-scene investigation found alcohol and speed were not factors. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death.

The department’s Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department:

Confidential tip line: 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau)

General information: 734-822-4911 (front desk)

Request police response: 734-994-2911, ext. 8 (Metro Dispatch)

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