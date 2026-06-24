Carol Evert, Proud Youper, Was a Devoted Mother and Dedicated Artist

Carol Jean Evert (Barofsky), of Saline, Michigan, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 23, 2026, at the age of 77.

Carol was born on December 11, 1948, in Menominee, Michigan, to Oris and Avis Barofsky. A proud Yooper throughout her life, she graduated from Menominee High School in 1967 and then attended Michigan State University, where she studied art, met John, her beloved husband, and began a lifelong love of Spartan athletics. She later returned to school and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Michigan University in 1991.

Carol pursued a career, raised a family, and built a home first in Ludington and then in Saline, where she and John made their life for the next 40 years. She was, above all, a devoted mother and grandmother. When once asked whether she had enjoyed parenting, she answered simply, “I love every single minute.” That love was at the center of her life and was felt deeply by her children and grandchildren.

She was also a lifelong and dedicated artist. Carol’s creativity took many forms, including crochet, beading, jewelry making, and holiday toffee-making, but watercolor was her true artistic love. Her often floral-themed work, marked by vivid contrasts of color, reflected her quiet passion as an artist. Carol’s work was displayed in exhibits across the country, including ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. She was a lifetime member of Chelsea Painters and the Michigan Watercolor Society.

Carol’s love of family, art, gardening, travel, and Michigan State gave shape and texture to her life. She and John especially enjoyed traveling together and Caribbean cruises were a favorite for them. A die-hard Spartan fan, Carol was known to leave the room during the final minutes of close games, unable to watch but never unable to care. Friends and family will remember her homemade toffee, which became a holiday tradition.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Avis and Oris Barofsky; her sister, Bette Barofsky; and her son, Joshua Royce Evert.

She is survived by her husband, John George Evert; her brother, Robert “Bob” Barofsky (Patricia), of Wausau, Wisconsin; her son, Jonathan “Jon” Christian Evert (Dana), of Troy, Michigan; her daughter, Adrienne Olivia (Evert) Rosenbaum (Jason), of Washington DC; and her grandchildren, Erin Royce Evert, Ezekiel “Zeke” Thomas Rosenbaum, and Adina Sophie Rosenbaum.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, June 30th from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, July 1st from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. again at the funeral home. A private family service will take place at 4:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name may be made to: Dementia Friendly Services, 400 W. Russell Street Saline, MI 48176 or online at https://www.dementiafriendlyservices.org/ To leave a memory you have of Carol, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline