Social District to Expand to North Side of Downtown Saline

Saline is poised to expand its social district to the north side of downtown.

City Manager Dan Swallow explained the change at Monday's city council meeting. Swallow said the state's liquor control commission reviewed its guidelines for establishing soical districts and decided to ease guidelines.

"The one concern was that it was not to cross US-12 and that has been relaxed," Swallow said.

Dan's Downtown Tavern can join the contiguous district with Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack, Salt Spring's Brewery, Brecon Grille and DropTop Pizza.

There will remain some limitations. Answering a question from Councillor Dean Girbach, Swallow said the open beverages cannot cross Michigan Avenue. But people who buy a beverage in a special social district cup from Dan's could walk around the corner with it.

Councillor Nicole Rice was previously opposed to the city's decision to follow the city attorney's advice and prevent the expansion of the district to the north side of Michigan Avenue.

" I'm glad that the state of Michigan is getting on board with anything. Not only does it help sales at Dan's Tavern, but Fine Print Book Shop and Miss Mercantile can stay open, and people can peruse their shops with a beverage in their hand," Rice said. "I think it's going to be really cool."

Councillor Janet Dillon said she wanted to see an updated opinion from the city attorney, but said it was a positive development.

Council will have to pass a new resolution, a process that's begun with the help of Saline Main Street Executive Director Mary Dettling. Expect to see that at the July 13 meeting.

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