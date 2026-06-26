PRESS RELEASE: Joe Rea Acquires Still Waters Counseling

Still Waters Counseling, a staple of the Saline and greater Washtenaw County mental health community since 2000 is excited to officially announce a transition in ownership and leadership.

The husband-wife founding team, Dr. Smita Nagpal and Dr. Brian Pearson are stepping back to pass the torch. The practice has officially been acquired by Joe Rea, LLP who has been a part of the practice for the past 10 years. Joe will now serve as the new Clinical Director, ensuring a seamless continuation of compassionate, holistic mental health care for individuals, couples, and families. Under his leadership the practice will continue to be a clinician owned and a family-owned business.

In addition, Dr. Nagpal and Dr. Pearson will remain at the practice for a year to ensure a smooth transition. "Since starting Still Waters from my home office 26 years ago it has been our greatest privilege to watch it grow and serve this community," said Dr. Nagpal. "As we transition to this new chapter, we are confident that the practice is in excellent hands. The core mission of providing a safe, judgment-free space to help clients find peace and calm will remain unchanged.”

Joe Rea is a long-time resident of Washtenaw County. He and his wife, Alice Rea, are raising 4 children in the Saline community. The new ownership will retain the practice's dedicated team of licensed therapists, psychologists, and nurse practitioners. “Clients can expect the same high standard of care for which Still Waters has always been known,” said Joe Rea. “We will continue to offer a full range of services including expertise in anxiety, depression, trauma, marriage and family counseling, psychological evaluations, and medication management.”

Furthermore, the new leadership is committed to maintaining the same physical locations at 196 S. Industrial Drive, Saline, MI 48176 and 2020 Hogback Rd., Ann Arbor, ensuring no disruption in ongoing client appointments. For more information about Still Waters Counseling, to schedule an appointment, or to explore your options for mental health care, please visit the Still Waters Counseling website or call the Saline office directly at (734) 944-3446.

About Still Waters Counseling:

Founded in 2000, Still Waters Counseling is a multidisciplinary, family-friendly practice specializing in the holistic treatment of mental and behavioral disorders. Still Waters utilizes an integrated framework in a warm, judgment-free environment which led to winning the Ann Arbor Family Favorites Award for Family Mental Health & Counseling Services in 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024.

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