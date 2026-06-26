Patricia Myers, Mother of 2, Had a Dedicated Career of Service and Support

Patricia A. Myers, of Northville, Michigan, passed away on June 21, 2026, at the age of 83.

Pat was born in Saline, Michigan, in 1942 to Roy and E. Luberta Cruse. She graduated from Saline High School in 1960 and carried with her a lifelong love of learning. Just two weeks before her passing, she reminisced about how she wished she could go back to school. Pat earned her associate degree from Jackson College and later completed her bachelor’s degree at Eastern Michigan University, graduating in her late 50s—an accomplishment of which she was very proud.

Above all else, Pat was a devoted mother to Kathleen (Rob) Bardell and Karen Myers. She was also a loving mother figure to her nephew, Kurt (Kris) Kyser. She was the proud grandmother of Autumn, Kalena, Bryce, Amber (Tyler), Samantha (Rance), and Robbie (Meg); and great-grandmother of Bobby, Ada, and Ellie Mae. She is also survived by her brother, Kyle (Deanna) Cruse.

Pat had a dedicated career of service and support to others. She worked as a legal secretary for Stripp, Roberts & Manchester and later served as administrative assistant to many principals at Scarlett Middle School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She retired in 2006.

Pat loved taking care of others. She had a gift for making people feel remembered and loved, whether by sending birthday or anniversary cards, thank-you notes, or simply a “thinking of you” message. Each was handwritten with care, and she sent them to hundreds of friends and family members year after year. One of Pat’s fondest memories was sitting with her father and making him chuckle. She later turned that joy into a bedtime routine of endless laughter with her daughters. She brought joy wherever she went and will be dearly missed.

Pat will be laid to rest next to family members who predeceased her: her parents, Roy and E. Luberta Cruse; her sister, Dora; Dora’s husband, Floyd; and their baby daughter, Kelly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages loved ones to honor Pat’s memory by sending a handwritten note to someone they care about. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to one of the organizations close to her heart: National Fragile X Foundation, 1012 14th Street NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20005 or online at www.fragilex.org. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com.

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