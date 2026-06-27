6-27-2026 4:04am
Saline's Depot Museum Hosts Independence Day Event June 27
The Saline Area Historical Society invites people to visit the Depot Museum for an Independence Day event, Saturday, June 27, from noon to 3 p.m.
The museum, owned by the City of Saline and operated by the historical society, is located at 402 N. Ann Arbor St.
One of the event's most popular features is the opportunity to take a short ride along the velocipede long the railroad tracks. Not everyone can say they've ridden a human-powered railway cart.
Explore the museum and learn about Saline's rich railroad history.
Admission is free.
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