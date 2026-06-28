What to do in Saline - Saline 250 and Concert, Art of Georgia O'Keeffe and More

The calendar is light this week - but what we lack in quantity is made up for in quality. Have a look.

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4 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jun 30 - Monday, Jul 6

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Explore the Art of... Georgia O'Keeffe - Mon Jun 29 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Explore the work of famous artists and be inspired to create your own art. In this session, we will explore the art and history of Georgia O'Keeffe. Ages 8-12. Click here to register. [more details]

Comic Book Workshop with Kam Komics - Tue Jun 30 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you love comics? Do you enjoy making art? Join local comic creator Kamron Reynolds for a comic book and manga workshop! You’ll learn about creating characters and action, telling sequential stories with art, and more!

For ages 6-12. Click here to register. [more details]

Pajama Storytime - Tue Jun 30 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on the last Tuesday of each month! Wear your coziest pajamas and bring your stuffie to enjoy a special evening storytime. Enjoy stories, songs, and rhymes before settling down for the night.

Ages 2-5. Click here to register. [more details]

250th Celebration at Salty Summer Sounds featuring Ferrario - Thu Jul 2 6:00 pm

W Henry Parking Lot

Join us for a spectacular celebration of America's 250th Birthday during the weekly Salty Summer Sounds concert series on Thursday, July 2, from 6:00–9:00 PM in the Henry Street Parking Lot in downtown Saline! We're planning an evening filled with patriotic fun, family-friendly activities, music, food, entertainment, and community spirit as we celebrate this historic milestone together.Salty Summer Sounds continues this Thursday with Ferrario!Known for their incredible harmonies and crowd… [more details]

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