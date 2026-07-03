Health Wise: Summer Sadness Is Real

When most people think about Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), they picture dark winter mornings, gray skies, and feeling sluggish during the colder months. What many people don't realize is that some individuals experience the opposite pattern: their mood worsens during the summer.

As therapists, we’ve seen folks feeling confused or even guilty when they feel more anxious, irritable, overwhelmed, or emotionally drained in the summer while others around them are feeling excited and happy. If that sounds familiar, you're not alone. Summer Seasonal Affective Disorder, sometimes called "summer SAD" or "reverse SAD”, is a real experience, even though it receives far less attention than its winter counterpart. People who have conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, migraines etc. may find these symptoms more noticeable.

Winter SAD often shows up as:

Low energy

Sleeping more than usual

Increased appetite

Craving carbohydrates

Feeling withdrawn or depressed

Summer SAD can look different. People may experience:

Increased anxiety

Irritability

Restlessness

Difficulty sleeping

Feeling overstimulated

Appetite changes & low appetite

Feeling emotionally "on edge”

Fatigue and nausea from sun/heat exposure

Instead of feeling slowed down, many people describe feeling revved up, overwhelmed, or unable to relax. Others may be sensitive to excessive sun and heat exposure and may find themselves drained and uncomfortable. Those prone to migraines and light headedness may find these issues have worsened.

What are the summer factors that can contribute to difficulties?

Disrupted Routines - Summer often brings changes to schedules, childcare, work routines, sleep patterns, and social expectations. Humans generally do better with predictable routines than we realize.

Heat and Physical Discomfort- Research consistently shows that higher temperatures can increase irritability, aggression, stress, and emotional distress. They can also drain energy and contribute to aches and pains. If you're already prone to anxiety or mood difficulties, constant heat can make emotional regulation feel harder.

Sleep Problems- Longer daylight hours can disrupt sleep schedules. Even a small reduction in sleep quality can significantly affect mood, focus, anxiety, and emotional resilience.

Social Pressure- Summer is often portrayed as the season when everyone should be happy, social, productive, and making memories. For people who are struggling, that pressure can create feelings of isolation, inadequacy, or guilt.

What can we do to help manage the difficulties?

The good news is that there are ways to make summer easier on your mental health. Here are some tips:

Keep a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Sleep is often one of the first things to drift during summer. Try to:

Maintain relatively consistent bedtimes and wake times

Limit late-night screen use

Use blackout curtains if early sunlight affects sleep

Prioritize sleep even during vacations and weekends

Create Structure on Purpose

If structure disappears naturally during summer, consider building some back in.

For adults:

Create morning and evening routines

Schedule regular exercise

Use calendars and reminders

Plan activities instead of relying on motivation

For kids:

Maintain predictable wake-up times

Create simple daily schedules

Balance activities with downtime

Keep some educational or enrichment activities in the week

Respect Your Limits

Not everyone enjoys packed summer schedules. It's okay to:

Decline invitations

Leave events early

Schedule recovery time

Choose quieter activities

Protecting your energy is not selfish, it’s healthy.

Manage Heat and Sensory Overload

If heat affects your mood:

Stay hydrated

Seek air-conditioned spaces

Exercise during cooler parts of the day

Use fans, cooling towels, or shaded environments

Take breaks from crowded settings

Small physical adjustments can have a surprisingly large emotional impact.

Stay Connected

When people feel irritable, anxious, or depressed, they often withdraw. Instead, aim for manageable connection:

Meet a friend for coffee

Call a family member

Attend a community event

Join a hobby group

Connection doesn't have to be large or exhausting to be meaningful.

Practice Self-Compassion

One of the hardest parts of summer SAD is feeling like you're the only one struggling. You're not. Your brain and body don't care what season the calendar says it is. If summer is difficult for you, that experience is valid.

Seek Additional Support

If mood changes are significantly affecting your daily functioning, relationships, work, school, or overall quality of life, it may be helpful to speak with a mental health professional.

Sometimes what looks like summer SAD may actually be anxiety, ADHD, depression, burnout, sleep difficulties, or another underlying concern. Therapy can help identify patterns, build coping strategies, and provide support during difficult seasons. Psychological testing can sometimes help clarify what's contributing to the struggles and guide treatment recommendations.

The takeaway: If you notice that your mood worsens when temperatures rise, routines change, and the days grow longer, you're not imagining it. Summer SAD may be less talked about than winter SAD, but it is very real. By understanding how seasonal changes affect your mental health and taking intentional steps to care for yourself, you can reduce its impact and make the season feel more manageable. And if you're struggling, remember: you don't have to wait for the season to change before seeking support.

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