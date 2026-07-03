Health Wise: Summer Sadness Is Real
When most people think about Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), they picture dark winter mornings, gray skies, and feeling sluggish during the colder months. What many people don't realize is that some individuals experience the opposite pattern: their mood worsens during the summer.
As therapists, we’ve seen folks feeling confused or even guilty when they feel more anxious, irritable, overwhelmed, or emotionally drained in the summer while others around them are feeling excited and happy. If that sounds familiar, you're not alone. Summer Seasonal Affective Disorder, sometimes called "summer SAD" or "reverse SAD”, is a real experience, even though it receives far less attention than its winter counterpart. People who have conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, migraines etc. may find these symptoms more noticeable.
Winter SAD often shows up as:
- Low energy
- Sleeping more than usual
- Increased appetite
- Craving carbohydrates
- Feeling withdrawn or depressed
Summer SAD can look different. People may experience:
- Increased anxiety
- Irritability
- Restlessness
- Difficulty sleeping
- Feeling overstimulated
- Appetite changes & low appetite
- Feeling emotionally "on edge”
- Fatigue and nausea from sun/heat exposure
Instead of feeling slowed down, many people describe feeling revved up, overwhelmed, or unable to relax. Others may be sensitive to excessive sun and heat exposure and may find themselves drained and uncomfortable. Those prone to migraines and light headedness may find these issues have worsened.
What are the summer factors that can contribute to difficulties?
Disrupted Routines - Summer often brings changes to schedules, childcare, work routines, sleep patterns, and social expectations. Humans generally do better with predictable routines than we realize.
Heat and Physical Discomfort- Research consistently shows that higher temperatures can increase irritability, aggression, stress, and emotional distress. They can also drain energy and contribute to aches and pains. If you're already prone to anxiety or mood difficulties, constant heat can make emotional regulation feel harder.
Sleep Problems- Longer daylight hours can disrupt sleep schedules. Even a small reduction in sleep quality can significantly affect mood, focus, anxiety, and emotional resilience.
Social Pressure- Summer is often portrayed as the season when everyone should be happy, social, productive, and making memories. For people who are struggling, that pressure can create feelings of isolation, inadequacy, or guilt.
What can we do to help manage the difficulties?
The good news is that there are ways to make summer easier on your mental health. Here are some tips:
Keep a Consistent Sleep Schedule
Sleep is often one of the first things to drift during summer. Try to:
- Maintain relatively consistent bedtimes and wake times
- Limit late-night screen use
- Use blackout curtains if early sunlight affects sleep
- Prioritize sleep even during vacations and weekends
Create Structure on Purpose
If structure disappears naturally during summer, consider building some back in.
For adults:
- Create morning and evening routines
- Schedule regular exercise
- Use calendars and reminders
- Plan activities instead of relying on motivation
For kids:
- Maintain predictable wake-up times
- Create simple daily schedules
- Balance activities with downtime
- Keep some educational or enrichment activities in the week
Respect Your Limits
Not everyone enjoys packed summer schedules. It's okay to:
- Decline invitations
- Leave events early
- Schedule recovery time
- Choose quieter activities
Protecting your energy is not selfish, it’s healthy.
Manage Heat and Sensory Overload
If heat affects your mood:
- Stay hydrated
- Seek air-conditioned spaces
- Exercise during cooler parts of the day
- Use fans, cooling towels, or shaded environments
- Take breaks from crowded settings
Small physical adjustments can have a surprisingly large emotional impact.
Stay Connected
When people feel irritable, anxious, or depressed, they often withdraw. Instead, aim for manageable connection:
- Meet a friend for coffee
- Call a family member
- Attend a community event
- Join a hobby group
Connection doesn't have to be large or exhausting to be meaningful.
Practice Self-Compassion
One of the hardest parts of summer SAD is feeling like you're the only one struggling. You're not. Your brain and body don't care what season the calendar says it is. If summer is difficult for you, that experience is valid.
Seek Additional Support
If mood changes are significantly affecting your daily functioning, relationships, work, school, or overall quality of life, it may be helpful to speak with a mental health professional.
Sometimes what looks like summer SAD may actually be anxiety, ADHD, depression, burnout, sleep difficulties, or another underlying concern. Therapy can help identify patterns, build coping strategies, and provide support during difficult seasons. Psychological testing can sometimes help clarify what's contributing to the struggles and guide treatment recommendations.
The takeaway: If you notice that your mood worsens when temperatures rise, routines change, and the days grow longer, you're not imagining it. Summer SAD may be less talked about than winter SAD, but it is very real. By understanding how seasonal changes affect your mental health and taking intentional steps to care for yourself, you can reduce its impact and make the season feel more manageable. And if you're struggling, remember: you don't have to wait for the season to change before seeking support.
More News from Saline
- Dean Girbach Announces He Won't Seek Re-Election to Saline City Council, Files Lawsuit Citing an ongoing legal dispute with the city, Dean Girbach will not seek re-election to the Saline City Council.
- Saline Native Doris Cook Taught Home Economics at Almont High School, Coached Girls Basketball Team to League Title Doris Wilma Cook passed away peacefully on May 25th, 2026, in Pontiac, Michigan at the age of 96