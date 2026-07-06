What to do in Saline: Live Music at the Well, Country Music Downtown, Celtic Festival, Great Summer Read at the Libary and More

It's Celtic Festival week in Saline. Here's what's happening.

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15 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jul 7 - Monday, Jul 13

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FEATURED EVENTS

Music at The Well - Wed Jul 8 6:30 pm

The Well Church

FREE! Live Music FEATURING: The Brenner Brothers beginning 6:30 and The Kis Bennah Trio beginning at 8:00C. Brenner - Guitar and vocalsJoe Palmer - TrumpetEric Walters - Bass [more details]

Other Events

Stroller Stories - Mon Jul 6 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Let's go for a stroller walk on the library's trails! We'll enjoy stories and rhymes, and stop along the way for stories.

This program will take place outdoors, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated and wear walking shoes. Our walk may include unpaved trails. Meet at the northwest entrance, closest to the Middle School. In case of inclement weather, this program will be canceled.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: July 6, 13, 20, 27; August 3… [more details]

Feathered Dinosaurs & Modern Birds - Tue Jul 7 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Did dinosaurs have feathers like birds, or scales like reptiles? Discover how a dinosaur might have used feathers, and use microscopes to see how different feathers can be. Find out which dinosaurs are close cousins to birds. Touch real fossils, get up close and personal with T. rex’s cousins, and create a rubbing of an archaeopteryx fossil!

Presented by The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History.

Ages 6-11. Click here to register.

This event is generously sponsored by… [more details]

Adult Supported Social Club: All American Cookout - Tue Jul 7 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

A safe space for adapted learning community members 18+ (and their caregivers) to make friends and have fun.

We'll Meet on the First Tuesday of the Month.

Registration is requested but not required.

This program is generously funded by the Carl F. Schrandt Endowment Fund.

Ages 18+. Click here to register.

[more details]

The Chosen Season 4 - Wed Jul 8 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Watch and discuss the acclaimed series The Chosen. You have the option to attend either in person or virtually via Zoom.

When: Wednesday nights, July 8 through August 26, 6:30 – 8:30 PM.

Starts: Promptly at 6:30. Doors will be open at 6:15 so you can come grab something to drink and find a seat to get settled.

Where: Family Life Center - enter east side entrance across the parking lot from the play structure

Registration: Register at chosen.c-o-k.org. There is no cost to… [more details]

Author Evening Michele Feeney @ Fine Print Bookshop - Wed Jul 8 6:30 pm

Fine Print Books

Fine Print Bookshop presents an evening with author Michele Feeney who talks about her newest novel in the Like Family series, Like Home.About Like HomeDuring the Great Depression in rural Michigan, a schoolteacher, her husband, and their adopted daughter face hardship, illness, and questions of identity. Determined to support their community, they must find the strength to endure and thrive. Through trials of illness, financial hardship, unsettling times, and family displacement, they discover… [more details]

Tot Spot Storytime - Thu Jul 9 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Toddlers and caregivers join in the storytime fun with Tot Time! Featuring stories, songs, movement, and more, this interactive storytime is designed for children ages 24-36 months. Build early literacy skills, practice being in a group setting, and enjoy storytime together.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: July 9, 16, 23, 30; August 6. Registration is requested and includes all sessions.

Ages 2-3 years. Click here to register. [more details]

Outdoor Explorers - Thu Jul 9 10:45 am

Saline District Library

Come explore the world outside of SDL! We will meet on the library's patio each week to explore, read about, and complete projects related to the natural world.

Siblings are welcome, but projects will be limited to registered participants aged 3-6 years. Please register all 3- to 6-year-olds for each week you plan to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Ages 3-6 with a caregiver. Click here to register.

[more details]

GriefShare Support Group Meeting - Thu Jul 9 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Salty Summer Sounds with Johnny Little - Thu Jul 9 7:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Saline Main Street's weekly summer music series continues with Johnny Little performing country music at this free concert. [more details]

Feisty Women Book Club: Raptor Red - Thu Jul 9 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well-behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's meet to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month, we are reading Raptor Red by Robert T. Bakker.

Click here to register. [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 10 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Drop-in fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with friends and their caregivers.

This storytime will take place outside in our shaded pavilion. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside to the Youth Program Room.

The summer storytime session includes the following dates: July 10, 17, 24, 31; August 7.

Ages 0-7. No registration required. [more details]

Michigan Celtic Festival - Fri Jul 10 5:30 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Friday is day one of the Michigan Celtic Festival.Music, dance and the culture of the Irish and Celts in MichiganFestival Friday (July 10, 2026): a fun evening for the family!Adult admission (over 17) $8.00; Under 17 & active military admitted free.5:30 pm Ottawa Valley Step Dancing, Dublin Stage6:00 pm Trillium, Red DragonBeginner Tin Whistle Workshop with Tristan Pruss, Session TentIntermediate Tin Whistle Workshop with Laura Romaine, Building GBeginner Bodhrán Workshop with Elizabeth Collins… [more details]

Michigan Celtic Festival - Sat Jul 11 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Day 2 of the Michigan Celtic Festival.Adult (over 17) $18.00; 6-17 years old $5.00; 5 years old & under free; 65+ $10.00; active military admitted free.10:00 am Gates OpenCheck out sword-fighting exhibits, Highland Dance competitions and the Society for Creative Anachronism.At 10:30 there's a Festival Parade led by the massed pipes and drums.Opening ceremonies are at 11 a.m.Wee Folks fun opens at noon.Music includes Ben Traverse, Uillean Piping, Sionainn Laio, Crossbow, Ironwood, Roane and… [more details]

The Great Summer Read: Jurassic Park - Sat Jul 11 10:00 am

Saline District Library

The Great Summer Read is a joint reading program for teens and adults with fun activities, trivia, and prizes. We are reading Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton, and there will be weekly trivia questions based on the book starting Saturday, July 4. Every correct answer will earn an entry into prize drawings!

Click here to register. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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