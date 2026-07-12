Mark Bersuder was a Dedicated Baker and Cross Country Coach, But Above All, was a Devoted Father

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Mark James Bersuder, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at the age of 71.

Born on September 7, 1954 in Bridgewater, MI, Mark was the son of Earl and Frances (Seethaler) Bersuder. He lived a life defined by hard work, community and dedication to his family and friends.

For many years, Mark was a dedicated baker at the Saline staple, Benny’s Bakery, and later at Great Harvest Bread Company in Ann Arbor. Baking was more than a profession—it was a craft he took great pride in. Long before sunrise, he was hard at work creating fresh breads and baked goods that became a cherished part of countless people’s daily lives. His commitment and skill were evident in everything he made, and many in the community came to know him through the warmth of his work. When not kneading dough or prepping the oven, you could often find Mark jogging on the sidewalks of Saline fulfilling his second passion of coaching Saline High School girls’ cross-country. For 19 years Mark shared his gentle spirit and generous heart with thousands of runners along the many courses – including his own daughter, Julie Ann.

Above all else, Mark was a devoted father. He was the proud and loving father of Julie Ann and Catherine Mary, who were the greatest joys of his life. He celebrated their accomplishments, offered support at every sporting event, and taught them the value of hard work and treating others with kindness. The love he shared with his daughters will continue to live on through the memories they hold close to their hearts.

Mark is survived by his daughters, Julie (Jeremy) Banks and Catherine Bersuder; twin sister Mary (Stan) Ferguson, brothers John Bersuder and David (Barbara) Bersuder; and two grandchildren, Jamison and Jace Banks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Fran Bersuder, sister, Regina Bersuder and sister-in-law, Sue Bersuder.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23rd from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, Michigan followed by a brief service at 12:00 P.M. Deacon Doug Cummings as Officiant. The family welcomes all who knew and loved him to join in celebrating his life. Private burial will be held in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Andrew Catholic School or Saline High School Girls Cross Country scholarship fund (see instructions below). To leave a memory you have of Mark, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

St. Andrew Catholic School:

Checks may be made to St. Andrew Catholic School, memo line: Scholarship Fund/Mark or by visiting https://giving.parishsoft.com/App/Form/af768ef5-ebc9-45c1-be44-6e9c6b13ad4b

Saline High School Girls Cross Country:

Checks may be made to Saline Area Schools, memo line: Girls Cross Country or by visiting https://www.vancoevents.com/us/donate/girlscrosscountry

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