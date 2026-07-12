Saline Police: West Side Burglary, Purse Snatching And More

The following are based on reports found on CLEMIS. We asked the Saline Police Department about the incidents, and the SPD provided narratives. These reports are based on those narratives.

Burglary of West Side Business

An employee at a business in the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue reported a burglary around July 2. He noticed that the storage units and the work van were open. A padlock was missing, units were kicked in, and all outside cameras were turned away. Several materials, tools, bags and bins were missing. Management was informed. Police took statements from several employees.

Purse Snatched

A victim told police their wallet was stolen from the 700 block of West Michigan on June 26. It's under investigation.

Retail Theft

A man is suspected of shoplifting on June 15 at a business on the 900 block of East Michigan Avenue. A 5'8 male was trying on several items. An associate asked if he needed help, and the man said he'd look alone. Moments later, the suspect left, and the associate noticed many items missing.

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