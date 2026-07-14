Nicole Rice Not Running for Re-election to Saline City Council

Two of three incumbents are not seeking re-election to Saline City Council.

Yesterday, Councilor Nicole Rice announced on Facebook she is not running. Last week, Councilor Dean Girbach announced he was not running.

Rice wrote Monday that she needs to focus on her career.

"This decision was not made lightly. My husband and I made it together. As many know, I unexpectedly lost my job last year as a result of the harmful policy decisions coming out of the current federal administration. That experience, though devastating, has only reinforced how important it is to invest my time and energy where I can make an actual difference, while also adjusting to this drastic change to my livelihood," Rice said. "Through this, it’s become evident that I have not been able to give my full self to the work that matters most to me. The weight of the past 18 months of turnover and chaos (more on that some other time) has followed me well beyond the council table, affecting the energy and focus I can bring to other projects I care deeply about, including my role as the new Director of the Saline Leadership Institute. Those commitments deserve my very best, and so do the people they serve. It’s time for me to reclaim that energy and put it toward accomplishing my goals."

Rice said she stands behind every decision she made on council.

"I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past 3.5 years. Especially among our city staff, who continue to amaze me with their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to doing their best on behalf of all of us," she wrote. "There are several projects that remain deeply important to me. I fully intend to stay involved and continue advocating for things like the health and

wellness initiative, the Rec Center improvements, and the downtown social space."

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me, challenged me respectfully, encouraged me, and believed in me throughout this journey," she wrote.

After Monday's council meeting, she said she might soon run again once she sorts out a few other issues.

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