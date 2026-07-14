Dillon, Pollington, Burgess Running for Saline City Council

Saline City Council candidates have a week to file nominating petitions with the clerk.

The deadline is 4 p.m., July 21.

Monday night, Clerk Terri Royal said that Michael McVey, who is challenging Mayor Brian Marl, was the only to submit his petition. Marl is expected to submit his petition.

There are also three open seats on the council. Janet Dillon is the only candidate who is running. Bret Pollington and Dan Burgess are also running. All three candidates were seen asking residents to sign their petitions after Monday's council meeting.

Incumbents Dean Girbach and Nicole Rice announced they are not running.

Terms are four years.

More News from Saline