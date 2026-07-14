Saline Real Estate Update Through June 2026

By Jeff Roth, Founder, Local Real Estate Consultancy

https://www.arboradvising.com/testimonials

What Are the Trends So Far for Saline Real Estate Through June 2026?

New listings are down year-to-date for both single-family homes and condos but picking up in June. Days on market down for single-family homes but up for condos. Median sales price and average sales price mixed for single-family houses but solidly up for condos. Mortgage rates are lower than this time last year.

New listings for single family homes are down 7.3% year-to-date but up 3.5% in June. New listings for condos are down 1.2% year-to-date but up a whopping 41.7% in June.

Days on market are down 10% year-to-date for single-family houses and down a massive 64.4% in June. Days on market are up 4% for single-family homes year-to-date and up considerably 71.4% in June.

Median and average sales prices for single-family homes are up a bit year-to-date but mixed in June. Prices are up single-digits year-to-date and in June by double digits for condos.

Mortgage rates for 30-year fixed are 6.49% and for 15-year fixed 5.82% which are both lower than this time last year.

Inventory levels and buyer demand continue to drive price action and days on market. Buyers have factored in rates staying about the same to make for an active summer selling and buying season.

What are the Trends for Single-Family Homes in Saline Through June 2026?

Year-to-date, new listings are down, number of closed sales are up, days on market down, and median and average sales prices up.

New listings down 7.3% to 278 properties.

Closed sales up 7.7% to 168 properties.

Days on market down 10% to 36 days.

The median sales price were up to $565,320 and average sales price $597,937.

Percent of list price received was also 100.1%.

Clearly, the lower number of new listings is helping drive price increases as well as the market demand for Saline housing.

What Were the Trends for Condos?

Year-to-date, new listings are down a bit, number of closed sales down, days on market up, and median and average sales prices both up.

New listings down 1.2% to 84 properties.

Closed sales down 11.8% to 60 properties.

Days on market up 4% to 52 days.

The median sales price were up to $462,490 and average sales price $484,303.

Percent of list price received was also 99.2%.

Clearly, inventory levels are affecting prices with some softening in demand from buyers for condos

How did Interest Rates Change for the Year?

Interest rates are down a bit from this time last year but about the same.

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage is 6.49% as of July 9, 2026 according to Freddie Mac which is down from 6.72% from this time last year.

The 15-year fixed rate mortgage is 5.82% which is down from 5.86% from this time last year.

Buyers have factored interest rates at the level they have been in their buying decision as there is still buyer demand if the property is priced correctly.

So, rates are down a bit from last year but basically the same.

What to Expect for the rest of 2026 for Saline Real Estate?

Single-family houses will continue to sell quickly especially if in good condition and priced well.

Condos will sell but there is some softening in demand so make sure the property is priced well and in good condition compared to similar properties.

Expect more of the same trends for the remainder of the year.

Bottom Line For Real Estate in Saline Through June.

For both single family-homes and condos, new listings were down year-to-date, days on market down for single-family houses but up for condos, median and average sales prices were up both for single-family and condos. Mortgage interest rates are down a bit.

Inventory levels and buyer demand are driving market conditions.

Expect this trend to continue through the end of the year.

To your success!

More News from Saline