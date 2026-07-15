Marl Holds Senior Conference Aug. 14 at Senior Center

Mayor Brian Marl will be hosting his annual senior conference Friday, August 14, at the Saline Area Senior Center.

“As the adage goes – time flies. I can hardly believe this will be my 13th Saline Senior Conference,” said Mayor Brian Marl. “I’m confident that this will be another outstanding event – with good food, valuable information, robust conversation and plenty of time for socializing and visiting with good friends.”

Andrea Lewis, SASS Program Coordinator added, “SASS is looking forward to once again hosting Mayor Marl's Annual Senior Conference. Each year those in attendance receive helpful information and important civic updates, have the opportunity to socialize with their peers and interact with community leaders. We anticipate another great turnout for this event."

Complimentary breakfast, lunch and door prizes will be provided. Following breakfast, attendees will participate in three separate breakout sessions. Later in the day, a government panel will discuss issues pertinent to Saline-area senior citizens.

All seniors, regardless of residency, are invited to attend this free event. You do not need to be a member of the Saline Area Senior Center to participate.

While the event is free, RSVPs are required as capacity is limited. To RSVP, or for more information, please contact the Saline Senior Center at (734) 429-9274.

The Mayor’s 2026 Saline Senior Conference will be held:

Friday, August 14

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Program will begin a little after 9 a.m.

Saline Area Senior Center, 7190 North Maple Road, Saline, MI 48176

Additional questions and concerns may be directed to the Mayor’s Office. Mayor Marl can be reached at (734) 429-4907 ext. 2213, or by email at bmarl@salinemi.gov.

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