GBA to Pitch New Plan for Michigan Avenue Development, Council Discusses Water/Wastewater Issues and Umbrella Square Monday

Saline City Council meets Monday to discuss wastewater treatment plant issues, extending the lifespan of Umbrella Square in downtown Saline, and extending the PUD plan for the Layher Farms development on Saline's northeast side.

Council will receive a report from the wastewater treatment plant and water plant ad hoc committee at the work meeting beginning at 6 p.m.

On the water plant side, all reports indicate equipment is either operating as designed, or operating but not up to optimal standards. For the most part, that's also true at the city's wastewater treatment plant. However, a secondary sludge and scum line isn't operating as designed and will not likely be cleaned and operating properly until winter.

When the regular meeting begins at 7 p.m., Tetra Tech will present the recent infiltration and inflow study conducted on the city's sewer system. Now, as the part of the city's application for low-interest loans from the state for the wastewater treatment plant improvements, the city must conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the city's sewer system conditions. Tetra Tech is proposing to do this for $114,230. Council could vote on this expenditure later in the evening.

GBA Development, which planned to build a grocery store, restaurants, retail and a nursing home on Michigan Avenue, between The Oaks shopping plaza and Zippy Auto Wash, will present a new plan.

The new plan, claimed to be worth $24 million, includes a 12,000 retail box with food service in front and a three-story, 120-unit multifamily building behind.

GBA has a purchase and development agreement with the city for 6.5 acres of land. They've agreed to pay $817,500 for the land. In April, council agreed to extend the purchase agreement another 90 days for a third time. It now expires Nov. 18.

Saline Main Street is asking council to approve another month of Umbrella Square, the outdoor dining area used by four downtown restaurants on South Ann Arbor Street. Main Street is asking that council extend approval until Sept. 30, 2021.

Council will also consider: