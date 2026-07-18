Jazz at the Mansion Features Music, Food and a Chance to Enjoy a Saline Historic Property

Great music has a way of bringing people together, and on Saturday, July 18, music lovers are invited to do just that at Jazz at the Mansion, a free community celebration featuring live jazz, local artists, food trucks, and an afternoon of summer fun.

Set against the backdrop of the historic Curtiss-Davenport Mansion, this year’s event continues a beloved local jazz tradition while offering a fresh setting for an afternoon of exceptional music, local art, and community

This year’s lineup features three accomplished artists, each bringing a distinct voice to the stage. The Doug Horn Trio from Saline, opens the afternoon with Horn’s expressive contemporary jazz, followed by Detroit pianist, composer, and producer Demetrius “Krayon” Nabors, whose performances draw from jazz, gospel, soul, and classical traditions. John E. Lawrence closes the evening with his rich interpretations of jazz standards and the Great American Songbook, rounding out a lineup that celebrates both the tradition and evolution of jazz.

Guests can also browse local art vendors, enjoy a variety of food trucks, and spend the afternoon with family, friends, and neighbors in a relaxed outdoor setting. Attendees need to only bring themselves and a chair and settle in for an evening filled with outstanding music and community spirit.

Whether you’re a lifelong jazz fan or simply looking for something fun to do on a summer Saturday, Jazz at the Mansion offers something for everyone. The event celebrates the power of live music to connect people, support local artists, and create lasting memories for all ages.

“Jazz at the Mansion is about bringing people together,” said Arts & Culture Committee Chairperson Diana Morning. “It’s an opportunity to enjoy incredible musicians, support local artists and vendors, and spend an afternoon with neighbors in one of the best ways possible—through live music and community.”

Admission is free and open to the public.

Event Details

What: Jazz at the Mansion

When: Saturday, July 18 | 4:00–8:00 p.m.

Where: 300 E. Michigan Avenue, Saline

Admission: Free

Bring: A lawn chair and your love of great music.

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