Saline American Legion Hosts VVA Pig Roast Aug. 29

The Saline American Legion Post 322 hosts the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 310 annual pig roast pork dinner from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29.

The annual dinner is a fundraiser for the Charles S. Kettles VVA Chapter 310. The organization helps care for the county's Vietnam Veterans Memorial, puts on special events for local hospitalized veterans, provides Thanksgiving dinner for residents of Dawn Farms and much more.

The Legion is located at 320 W. Michigan Ave., at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Mills Road in Saline.

Meal ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12. Kids under six years old eat free. The meal includes pork, applesauce, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll and a dessert. There will be music entertainment, children's face painting, a magician, military merchandise sales, a beer tent and a 50/50 drawing.

Tickets will available at the Saline American Legion Post. For more information call John Kinzinger at 734-645-8647.